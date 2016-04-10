4 Shocking Moments from the Outlander Season 2 Premiere

The hit Starz drama Outlander returned for its second season on Saturday night and suffice it to say we were thrilled to see Caitriona Balfe's time-traveling Claire Randall Fraser and Sam Heughan's hunky Highlander Jamie Fraser back on the small screen.

This new season is all about Jamie and Claire attempting to change the history of Scotland by preventing the Jacobite rebellion. They travel to France, where the rebellion takes shape, to whisper in the ears of French high society in hopes of stopping it altogether.

But before they do that (alter historyno big deal!), the first episode of the new season kicks off in the 20th century. Claire awakes at the Craigh na Dun rock formation in the Scottish Highlands, having time traveled from the 18th century. She's visibly upset and shaken over this turn of events, but that wasn't the only shocking thing that happened in this episode. Check out our favorite moments from the Season 2 premiere below.

Wait—Claire Time Travels to the 20th Century?

Claire travels forward to 1948, still wearing her Scottish Highland garb from the 18th century. Her present-day husband, Frank Randall (played by Tobias Menzies), could not be happier to have her back—that is until she reveals where she's been and that she's pregnant with her Highlander husband's child. Cue: a total Frank freak out.

His temper subsides and he eventually agrees to raise the child as his own, but wants to move to Boston for a teaching position at Harvard University, away from the "fairy" gossip that will inevitably follow Claire around England.

Jamie Fraser, We've Missed You.

Claire and Frank Randall land in Boston, Massachusetts to start their new life, but like a flip of a lightswitch, the story shifts back to 1745 France. Finally—more than half way through the episode—we get to see Jamie Fraser and all his hunky glory!

After last season's torturous ending with Capt. Jack Randall, we love seeing Jamie smiling again with Claire (although he still has a long road of recovery ahead of him, including his crippled hand).

Jamie and Claire Plan to Stop the Jacobite Rebellion

"You certainly have a high opinion of what a crippled Highlander and a pregnant English woman can accomplish," Jamie says to Claire after they map out their plan to stop the rebellion. "Since when were you not up for a challenge?" Claire retorts. Their idea? Seek out Jamie's cousin Jared, a local wine merchant, to help them break into the lavish world of French society. There, they can try to wave off any ideas of a rebellion, especially to Prince Charles Stewart who ultimately leads it. Jamie questions their plans, thinking that lying to everyone they meet is not very honorable.

They Make Enemies Early On in France

Claire puts her healer hat on when a few men come into the French port of Le Havre covered in smallpox. She confirms to the townspeople that the sailors indeed have the deadly disease, forcing the port manager to burn down the ship they arrived in. Bad idea, Claire. Because she interferes, she gets on the bad side of the French merchant who owns the ship and all the valuable goods on it. Only a few days in France and they're already making enemies!

