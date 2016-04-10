4 Shocking Moments from the Outlander Season 2 Premiere

The hit Starz drama Outlander returned for its second season on Saturday night and suffice it to say we were thrilled to see Caitriona Balfe's time-traveling Claire Randall Fraser and Sam Heughan's hunky Highlander Jamie Fraser back on the small screen.

This new season is all about Jamie and Claire attempting to change the history of Scotland by preventing the Jacobite rebellion. They travel to France, where the rebellion takes shape, to whisper in the ears of French high society in hopes of stopping it altogether.

But before they do that (alter history—no big deal!), the first episode of the new season kicks off in the 20th century. Claire awakes at the Craigh na Dun rock formation in the Scottish Highlands, having time traveled from the 18th century. She's visibly upset and shaken over this turn of events, but that wasn't the only shocking thing that happened in this episode. Check out our favorite moments from the Season 2 premiere below.

