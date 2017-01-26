5 New Netflix Releases to Stream in February

Saeed Adyani / Netflix
Janelle Grodsky
Jan 26, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Admit it: All you secretly want to do is curl up on your couch and watch Netflix. Don’t worry, us too. That’s why we’re bringing you a rundown of the best new releases that the streaming service is launching this month, from originals debuting for the first time to old favorite flicks.

But before we share our must-watch picks out of the February newbies, it's very important to note that Clueless will be leaving Netflix on Feb. 28. As if! That means you'll need to get in as many screenings as possible before Cher leaves forever.

Scroll down for the five new Netflix releases we'll be catching this month, plus we included a full list of additions rolling out over the next few weeks as well, in case you’re feeling extra binge-y. Stream on!

Pixar

DISNEY'S FINDING DORY

If you're looking for a kid-friendly feature that's still perfectly appropriate for adults, the adorable Finding Nemo sequel fits the bill. Stream the film starting on Feb. 1.

Courtesy

MAGIC MIKE

Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey bring it in this 2012 flick about male strippers. Although we're sure you've seen it a dozen times, make sure to add it to your queue this month, starting on Feb. 1.

Ray Mickshaw/FX

AMERICAN CRIME STORY: PEOPLE VS. O.J.

If you missed out on last year's epic retelling of O.J. Simpson's famous court battle, binge watch the full season now. The limited series debuts Feb. 2.

Saeed Adyani / Netflix

SANTA CLARITA DIET

The streaming service's newest original series stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as a seemingly normal suburban couple, until you realize that Barrymore's character eats people. Watch the series on Feb. 3.

Dan MacMaden/Netflix

CHEF'S TABLE

Foodies, take note: the third season of the chef-centric series launches on Feb. 17. This time, dive into the culinary worlds of L.A.'s Nancy Silverton, ramen pro Ivan Orkin, and more.

NETFLIX'S FEBRUARY ADDITIONS:

Available Feb. 1
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Balto
Balto 2: Wolf Quest
Balto 3: Wings of Change
Contact
Corpse Bride
Disney's Finding Dory
Eleven P.M.
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story
Gun Runners
Hell-Bound Train
Highly Strung
Hot Biskits
I Am Sun Mu
Invincible
Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4
Magic Mike
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1
Mother with a Gun
Paris is Burning
Project X
Silver Streak
The Blair Witch Project
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
The Five Heartbeats
The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2
The Girl from Chicago
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Twilight
Women in Gold

Available Feb. 2
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson
Frequency: Season 1

Available Feb. 3
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix Original)
Imperial Dreams (Netflix Original)
Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 4
Superbad

Available Feb. 5
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It
Los herederos

Available Feb. 6
Girls Lost
Me, Myself, and Her

Available Feb. 7
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 8
Tiempos Felices
Girl Asleep

Available Feb. 10
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 11
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2
Stronger Than The World 

Available Feb. 12
Clouds of Sils Maria

Available Feb. 13
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap
Magicians: Life in the Impossible

Available Feb. 14
Girlfriend’s Day (Netflix Original)
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Netflix Original)
King Kobra Project Mc²: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
White Nights (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 15
Aram, Aram
Before I Go to Sleep
Fire Song

Available Feb. 16
Milk
Sundown

Available Feb. 17
Chef’s Table: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Netflix Original)
Kill Ratio
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 19
Girl Meets World: Season 3
Growing Up Wild
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta
When Calls the Heart: Season 3

Available Feb. 21
Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark

Available Feb. 23
Sausage Party

Available Feb. 24
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (Netflix Original)
Legend Quest: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix Original)
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico (Netflix Original)
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 26
Night Will Fall 

Available Feb. 27
Brazilian Western

Available Feb. 28
Be Here Now Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (Netflix Original)

