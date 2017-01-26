5 New Netflix Releases to Stream in February

Admit it: All you secretly want to do is curl up on your couch and watch Netflix. Don’t worry, us too. That’s why we’re bringing you a rundown of the best new releases that the streaming service is launching this month, from originals debuting for the first time to old favorite flicks.

But before we share our must-watch picks out of the February newbies, it's very important to note that Clueless will be leaving Netflix on Feb. 28. As if! That means you'll need to get in as many screenings as possible before Cher leaves forever.

Scroll down for the five new Netflix releases we'll be catching this month, plus we included a full list of additions rolling out over the next few weeks as well, in case you’re feeling extra binge-y. Stream on!

Pixar

DISNEY'S FINDING DORY

If you're looking for a kid-friendly feature that's still perfectly appropriate for adults, the adorable Finding Nemo sequel fits the bill. Stream the film starting on Feb. 1.

Courtesy

MAGIC MIKE

Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey bring it in this 2012 flick about male strippers. Although we're sure you've seen it a dozen times, make sure to add it to your queue this month, starting on Feb. 1.

Ray Mickshaw/FX

AMERICAN CRIME STORY: PEOPLE VS. O.J.

If you missed out on last year's epic retelling of O.J. Simpson's famous court battle, binge watch the full season now. The limited series debuts Feb. 2.

Saeed Adyani / Netflix

SANTA CLARITA DIET

The streaming service's newest original series stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as a seemingly normal suburban couple, until you realize that Barrymore's character eats people. Watch the series on Feb. 3.

Dan MacMaden/Netflix

CHEF'S TABLE

Foodies, take note: the third season of the chef-centric series launches on Feb. 17. This time, dive into the culinary worlds of L.A.'s Nancy Silverton, ramen pro Ivan Orkin, and more.

NETFLIX'S FEBRUARY ADDITIONS:

Available Feb. 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Balto

Balto 2: Wolf Quest

Balto 3: Wings of Change

Contact

Corpse Bride

Disney's Finding Dory

Eleven P.M.

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story

Gun Runners

Hell-Bound Train

Highly Strung

Hot Biskits

I Am Sun Mu

Invincible

Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4

Magic Mike

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1

Mother with a Gun

Paris is Burning

Project X

Silver Streak

The Blair Witch Project

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

The Five Heartbeats

The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2

The Girl from Chicago

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Twilight

Women in Gold

Available Feb. 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Frequency: Season 1

Available Feb. 3

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix Original)

Imperial Dreams (Netflix Original)

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 4

Superbad

Available Feb. 5

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It

Los herederos

Available Feb. 6

Girls Lost

Me, Myself, and Her

Available Feb. 7

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 8

Tiempos Felices

Girl Asleep

Available Feb. 10

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 11

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2

Stronger Than The World

Available Feb. 12

Clouds of Sils Maria

Available Feb. 13

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

Available Feb. 14

Girlfriend’s Day (Netflix Original)

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Netflix Original)

King Kobra Project Mc²: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

White Nights (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 15

Aram, Aram

Before I Go to Sleep

Fire Song

Available Feb. 16

Milk

Sundown

Available Feb. 17

Chef’s Table: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Netflix Original)

Kill Ratio

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 19

Girl Meets World: Season 3

Growing Up Wild

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

When Calls the Heart: Season 3

Available Feb. 21

Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark

Available Feb. 23

Sausage Party

Available Feb. 24

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (Netflix Original)

Legend Quest: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix Original)

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico (Netflix Original)

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Available Feb. 26

Night Will Fall

Available Feb. 27

Brazilian Western

Available Feb. 28

Be Here Now Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (Netflix Original)