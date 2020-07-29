Everything to Stream on Netflix This August

Including the film that made Heath Ledger a star.

By Lauren Rearick
Jul 29, 2020
Getty Images

If you’re feeling extra forlorn about the arrival of August, a month traditionally associated with the end of summer, Netflix is here to help. The streaming platform welcomes numerous new titles this month, hitting the sweet spot in every genre you can think of. Grab your favorite snack and score a cozy spot on the couch, because the August 2020 Netflix arrivals are sure to cure your case of the goodbye summer blues.

Action and adventure reign supreme this month, with the debut of Project Power, a Netflix original film starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Arriving on Aug. 14, the movie features the two actors teaming up to save a city derailed by the arrival of a pill that turns ordinary citizens into superheroes. For those who prefer their adrenaline with a bit more George Clooney and Brad Pitt, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen arrive on Aug. 1. 

For a post-casino heist cool down, or an easy summer weekend watch, try the second season of Glow Up. Arriving on Aug. 14, the BBC series pits aspiring makeup artists against one another in a battle to see who has the best beauty skills. In case you’re not ready to enter a world filled with winged eyeliner and artful lipstick application, you can always turn to All Together Now, featuring Carol Burnett, Fred Armisen, and Auliʻi Cravalho, whom you may know as the voice of Moana in the Disney classic of the same name. The feel-good drama features a community coming together to help teenager Amber Appleton (Cravalho) achieve her dreams of musical superstardom. 

Before August ends, you’ll want to squeeze in a final viewing of some true romantic classics. Clueless and The Lake House are scheduled to depart on Aug. 31, as is Jerry Maguire, a rom-com staple from the ‘90s, which features a young Tom Cruise in the film’s titular role. Joined by an all-star cast that includes Renée Zellweger and Cuba Gooding Jr., the film follows Maguire’s attempts to make it on his own as a sports agent, aided only by an unlikely ally, played by Zellweger.

Below, check out the complete list of Netflix arrivals and departures for August 2020.

A Knight’s Tale

August 1

Regarded by fans and critics as Heath Ledger’s breakout role, this 2001 film featured Ledger taking on the role of a faux knight. In this medieval tale of romance, William Thatcher (Ledger) goes undercover as a knight, attempting to win the heart of Jocelyn (Shanynn Sossamon), a fair maiden who wouldn’t dare fall for Thatcher if she knew the truth of his peasant background. Of course, getting the girl requires some jousting.

Work It

August 7

Netflix

Produced by Alicia Keys, Work It is a coming-of-age comedy that follows Quinn Ackerman (Sabrina Carpenter), an overly ambitious high school senior. When Ackerman discovers that joining her school’s dance team could be the answer to securing acceptance at her dream college, she’ll do anything to earn a spot on the team. However, when the team refuses to let Ackerman join, she decides to create her own ragtag team. As expected, not everyone that joins is exactly up to speed on their moves.

Les Misérables

August 16

Universal Pictures

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, and Amanda Seyfried, were cast in this film adaptation of the classic novel-turned-musical. The emotional tale, written by Victor Hugo and first published in 1862, explores the continued quest of a former prisoner (Jackman) to escape his past life. Securing a Golden Globe award for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, the picture was largely celebrated among critics, and helped Hathaway secure the first Academy Award win of her career.

Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2020

August 1

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class 

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

August 2

Almost Love

Connected

August 3

Immigration Nation

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab 

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

August 5

Anelka: L’Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood

World’s Most Wanted

August 6

The Rain: Season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

August 7

Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3

Berlin, Berlin

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Sing On! Germany

Tiny Creatures

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia 

Word Party Songs

Work It

August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

August 10

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event

Nightcrawler

August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

August 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well

August 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile/An Easy Girl

August 14

3%: Season 4

El robo del siglo

Fearless

Glow Up: Season 2

Project Power

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Teenage Bounty Hunters

August 15

Rita: Season 5

Stranger: Season 2

August 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2

August 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind

DeMarcus Family Rules

High Score

August 20

Biohackers

Good Kisser

Great Pretender

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

August 21

Alien TV

Fuego negro 

Hoops

Lucifer: Season 5

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3

The Sleepover

August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab

Trinkets: Season 2

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

La venganza de Analía

Million Dollar Beach House

Rising Phoenix

August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3

Retsuko the Red Panda

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

August 28

All Together Now

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2

I AM A KILLER: Released

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins

August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2020

August 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7

August 3

Love (2015)

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

August 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

August 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

August 18

The Incident

August 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

August 20

Bad Rap

August 21

Just Go With It

August 23

Fanatic

August 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

August 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

August 31

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine's Day

