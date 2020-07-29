Everything to Stream on Netflix This August
Including the film that made Heath Ledger a star.
If you’re feeling extra forlorn about the arrival of August, a month traditionally associated with the end of summer, Netflix is here to help. The streaming platform welcomes numerous new titles this month, hitting the sweet spot in every genre you can think of. Grab your favorite snack and score a cozy spot on the couch, because the August 2020 Netflix arrivals are sure to cure your case of the goodbye summer blues.
Action and adventure reign supreme this month, with the debut of Project Power, a Netflix original film starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Arriving on Aug. 14, the movie features the two actors teaming up to save a city derailed by the arrival of a pill that turns ordinary citizens into superheroes. For those who prefer their adrenaline with a bit more George Clooney and Brad Pitt, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen arrive on Aug. 1.
For a post-casino heist cool down, or an easy summer weekend watch, try the second season of Glow Up. Arriving on Aug. 14, the BBC series pits aspiring makeup artists against one another in a battle to see who has the best beauty skills. In case you’re not ready to enter a world filled with winged eyeliner and artful lipstick application, you can always turn to All Together Now, featuring Carol Burnett, Fred Armisen, and Auliʻi Cravalho, whom you may know as the voice of Moana in the Disney classic of the same name. The feel-good drama features a community coming together to help teenager Amber Appleton (Cravalho) achieve her dreams of musical superstardom.
Before August ends, you’ll want to squeeze in a final viewing of some true romantic classics. Clueless and The Lake House are scheduled to depart on Aug. 31, as is Jerry Maguire, a rom-com staple from the ‘90s, which features a young Tom Cruise in the film’s titular role. Joined by an all-star cast that includes Renée Zellweger and Cuba Gooding Jr., the film follows Maguire’s attempts to make it on his own as a sports agent, aided only by an unlikely ally, played by Zellweger.
Below, check out the complete list of Netflix arrivals and departures for August 2020.
A Knight’s Tale
August 1
Regarded by fans and critics as Heath Ledger’s breakout role, this 2001 film featured Ledger taking on the role of a faux knight. In this medieval tale of romance, William Thatcher (Ledger) goes undercover as a knight, attempting to win the heart of Jocelyn (Shanynn Sossamon), a fair maiden who wouldn’t dare fall for Thatcher if she knew the truth of his peasant background. Of course, getting the girl requires some jousting.
Work It
August 7
Produced by Alicia Keys, Work It is a coming-of-age comedy that follows Quinn Ackerman (Sabrina Carpenter), an overly ambitious high school senior. When Ackerman discovers that joining her school’s dance team could be the answer to securing acceptance at her dream college, she’ll do anything to earn a spot on the team. However, when the team refuses to let Ackerman join, she decides to create her own ragtag team. As expected, not everyone that joins is exactly up to speed on their moves.
Les Misérables
August 16
Some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, and Amanda Seyfried, were cast in this film adaptation of the classic novel-turned-musical. The emotional tale, written by Victor Hugo and first published in 1862, explores the continued quest of a former prisoner (Jackman) to escape his past life. Securing a Golden Globe award for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, the picture was largely celebrated among critics, and helped Hathaway secure the first Academy Award win of her career.
Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2020
August 1
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
August 2
Almost Love
Connected
August 3
Immigration Nation
August 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
August 5
Anelka: L’Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood
World’s Most Wanted
August 6
The Rain: Season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods
August 7
Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3
Berlin, Berlin
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3
Sing On! Germany
Tiny Creatures
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Party Songs
Work It
August 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
August 10
Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event
Nightcrawler
August 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
August 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well
August 13
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile/An Easy Girl
August 14
3%: Season 4
El robo del siglo
Fearless
Glow Up: Season 2
Project Power
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
Teenage Bounty Hunters
August 15
Rita: Season 5
Stranger: Season 2
August 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
August 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2
August 19
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
DeMarcus Family Rules
High Score
August 20
Biohackers
Good Kisser
Great Pretender
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
August 21
Alien TV
Fuego negro
Hoops
Lucifer: Season 5
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3
The Sleepover
August 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
August 25
Emily’s Wonder Lab
Trinkets: Season 2
August 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
La venganza de Analía
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix
August 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3
Retsuko the Red Panda
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
August 28
All Together Now
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
I AM A KILLER: Released
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins
August 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2020
August 1
Skins: Vol. 1-7
August 3
Love (2015)
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
August 7
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
August 14
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
August 18
The Incident
August 19
Some Kind of Beautiful
August 20
Bad Rap
August 21
Just Go With It
August 23
Fanatic
August 25
Blue Is the Warmest Color
August 28
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
August 31
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child’s Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He's Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine's Day