See Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Zella Day's New "Mustang Kids" Video

Last week, 21-year-old bohemian princess singer-songwriter Zella Day released the highly-anticipated music video for her song "Mustang Kids" from her latest album Kicker. The song, a rugged blend of modern pop and indie spirit, is an angsty anthem for runaway adolescents with open hearts and big dreams. And we're playing it on repeat.

The video, shot entirely in black and white, shows a group of teens in various states of artistic expression, such as dance and photography, juxtaposed with scenes of all the characters restless and fed up with their small town lives. Ultimately, the "Mustang Kids" make a break for it and literally ride off on mustang horses. The stunning visuals, accompanied by lyrics like "Mustang kids are out/Rolling over hills and the roundabouts," are enough to inspire a getaway of our own (even if it's just a weekend road trip!).

Check out the full video below and keep scrolling for behind-the-scenes pictures from the video shoot.