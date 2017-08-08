Breakout Star Zara Larsson Brings Sporty Festival-Girl Style to Lollapalooza

Courtesy of Zara Larsson
Clad in metallic pink track shorts and a tight-fitting crop top, Swedish pop star-on-the-rise Zara Larsson (she boasts 3.6 million followers on Instagram already) debuted her own hip-hop-meets-athleisure look when she played her first American music festival at Lollapalooza on Saturday. Starting off her set with dancey ballad "Never Forget You,"  she railed through 15 more songs like a seasoned pro, including a cover of Migos's viral hit "Bad and Boujee" and the summer banger "Lush Life," which got the glitter-faced crowd really moving. 

VIDEO: Relive Great Moments from Lollapalooza 2017 on Red Bull TV

Here, Larsson takes us behind the scenes during her day in Grant Park. 

FAN GIRLS

“So happy to have met these cuties!”

HOT WHEELS

“On my way to the stage! Excited for my first performance at a U.S. festival.”

WALK OF FAME

“Here we go!”

SHOWTIME

“Wow!”

SUPPORTING ACT

“So fun sharing the stage with my dancers, Alex and Sharon.”

LAST LOOK

“Thank you so much, Chicago—you’re beautiful!”

ALL IN THE FAMILY

“Post-show FaceTime with mama.”

