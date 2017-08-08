Breakout Star Zara Larsson Brings Sporty Festival-Girl Style to Lollapalooza

Clad in metallic pink track shorts and a tight-fitting crop top, Swedish pop star-on-the-rise Zara Larsson (she boasts 3.6 million followers on Instagram already) debuted her own hip-hop-meets-athleisure look when she played her first American music festival at Lollapalooza on Saturday. Starting off her set with dancey ballad "Never Forget You," she railed through 15 more songs like a seasoned pro, including a cover of Migos's viral hit "Bad and Boujee" and the summer banger "Lush Life," which got the glitter-faced crowd really moving.

Here, Larsson takes us behind the scenes during her day in Grant Park.