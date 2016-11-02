9 Albums We're Most Excited to Listen to This Season

New music is always on our radar here at InStyle, and there have been a slew of new singles hitting the airwaves and subsequently getting stuck in our heads (we're looking at you, "Starboy"). Back in August, we put together a list of new albums to listen to in the fall, and now that we're on the edge of winter, we're back with another round of records you'll want to have on repeat.

Debuting this month and going into February, these new albums range anywhere from pop, to R&B, to classic rock. A couple of these artists have been around for decades, while others are brand new to the music scene, but no matter what your go-to genre is, we've found something for everyone.

Read below to see our picks.

Alicia Keys: Here

Currently a judge on Season 11 of NBC’s The Voice, Alicia Keys is back in the limelight after seemingly stepping out of it for the past few years. This will be the singer’s first album since Girl on Fire in 2012, and we’re so glad she’s back. Here drops this Friday, Nov. 4.

Sting: 57th & 9th

The legendary Sting is releasing his latest album, 57th & 9th, on Nov. 11. Fun fact: according to Rolling Stone, it was named after the intersection he crossed every day on his way to the studio while recording.

Sleigh Bells: Jessica Rabbit

Jessica Rabbit is the fourth studio album from the duo. If you're not familiar, their music can best be described as a punky, poppy, electronic mix. The album will be released on Nov. 11, and you can catch the band on the last of their fall tour dates in California, Oregon, and Washington through Nov. 19.

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic

We can’t get the singer’s latest single, "24K Magic," out of our heads since it first hit airwaves last month. A tour hasn’t been announced yet in support of the album, but Mars is one person we are dying to see in concert. Pick up 24K Magic for yourself on Friday, Nov. 18.

Miranda Lambert: The Weight of these Wings

We've been rooting for our favorite country girl Miranda Lambert since her split from Blake Shelton last year. We’re betting this album is going to be a good one, because, as sad as it makes us, the best songs are written after breakups. The album is available Friday, Nov. 18.

DNCE: DNCE

The four person group—led by middle Jonas Brother, Joe Jonas—hit the ground running last year with their catchy first single, “Cake by the Ocean.” Following a tour opening for Selena Gomez this summer, the band’s debut album, DNCE, will hit stores and iTunes Friday, Nov. 18.

The Weeknd: Starboy

The Weeknd has been on fire since his last album, Beauty Behind the Madness, which included hit singles "Earned It" (from Fifty Shades of Grey) and "Can't Feel My Face." He was nominated for eight Grammy Awards last year, taking home two, and we wouldn't be surprised if this album brings him just as much success. Starboy drops on Nov. 25.

The Rolling Stones: Blue & Lonesome

Honestly, who wouldn't be excited for a new album from The Rolling Stones? Especially when it's been 11 (yes, ELEVEN) years since the last one hit airwaves. What's even more crazy is that, according to CNN, the entire 12-track album was recorded in only three days. Get your copy when it drops on Dec. 2.

Dua Lipa: Dua Lipa

This 21-year-old singer from London is someone we've been excited about for a while. Her debut album is dropping Feb. 10, but until then, we're listening to singles "Be the One" and "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)" on repeat. Her poppy, upbeat songs will be stuck in your head all day—in a good way.

