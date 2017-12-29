The 7 Best New Albums to Warm Up with This Winter

Winter is HERE. But the good news is that it's also time for another round of exciting album debuts throughout the new season. With temperatures dropping, we're spending a lot more time indoors, and what better way to pass the time than to listen to some new tunes?

VIDEO: Inside Mariah Carey's $22 Million Aspen Airbnb

RELATED: 7 New Albums From Strong Women That We’re Going to Have On Repeat This Fall

With a few newer faces and some that will bring you back to the good ol' days—and everything from pop to rap to alternative to rock—there really is something for everyone to listen to during these colder months ahead. Read on to see our picks!