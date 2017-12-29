The 7 Best New Albums to Warm Up with This Winter

Tessa Trudeau
Dec 29, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Winter is HERE. But the good news is that it's also time for another round of exciting album debuts throughout the new season. With temperatures dropping, we're spending a lot more time indoors, and what better way to pass the time than to listen to some new tunes?

With a few newer faces and some that will bring you back to the good ol' days—and everything from pop to rap to alternative to rock—there really is something for everyone to listen to during these colder months ahead. Read on to see our picks!

Charli XCX: Pop 2

This release marks the singer-songwriter's fourth mixtape, and the second one she put out in 2017 alone. Girlfriend has been busy! Pop 2 came out on Dec. 15 so it's already available.

Eminem: Revival

This album was also released on Dec. 15, and it's been four years since Eminem's last. Revival really caught our attention with the debut of its lead single, "Walk on Water," which features our queen, Beyonce.

The Shins: The Worm's Heart

The indie rock band put out album Heartworms back in March, and are back again with The Worm's Heart, out Jan. 19. Title sound kind of familiar? Well, the entire album will be, too, because each song will essentially be a "flipped" version of its original. Same lyrics, different vibe. It's a cool concept, and we're excited to hear the full album.

Camila Cabello: Camila

Since going solo, the former Fifth Harmony songstress has done multiple collabs with other artists like Shawn Mendes and Machine Gun Kelly, and now she's putting out her debut self-titled album. We've had the lead single, "Havana," stuck in our heads since it first hit the radio. Get Camila for yourself on Jan. 12.

Charlie Puth: Voicenotes

We've been loving all the hits this cutie has put out recently, from "Attention" to "How Long," so we can't wait to hear what other jams he has on the new album, to be released Jan. 19.

Fall Out Boy: Mania

Available Jan. 19, Mania is the seventh studio album from the band. It was supposed to be released back in September, so if you're a Fall Out Boy fan, the wait is finally over.

Dashboard Confessional: Crooked Shadows

If you were a teenager in the early 2000s, then this album might be a big deal for you. We loved Dashboard Confessional back in our awkward years and emo days, so we're looking forward to their latest release, coming up on Feb. 9. Cue the nostalgia.

