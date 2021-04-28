Willow Smith's New Song With Travis Barker Is the Definition of Pop-Punk
Our new song of the summer is steeped in early 2000s nostalgia.
The pop-punk craze is here to stay. It's been influencing everything from our fashion to our taste in men (*cough, cough* Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly) to our music. Willow Smith is the newest member of the cult with her brand new track "Transparent Soul," which features Blink-182's Barker on the drums.
The retro-inspired song makes us nostalgic for the early 2000s, when chokers and Paramore band tees were practically the only things in our wardrobes. And speaking of Paramore, it's evident they served as inspiration for Smith's new song. She also pulls from Fall Out Boy and Barker's own band Blink-182 for this new single.
The release of the song is accompanied by a music video, which is early aughts angst at its prime. In the video, Smith is dressed on-theme — including spiked collars and black nails, of course. The singer told Rolling Stone that the song was actually inspired by a quote from Hindu guru Radhanath Swami, which reads: "It is said that a saintly person is so pure that he or she acts like a spotless mirror. When we come in the presence of such a mirror-like soul, we can see both the beauty and ugliness of our inner life."
"I read that quote, and it really spoke to me," Smith said. "And that's kind of how the idea of this song came to be." Smith added that she's found herself drawn to rock since her childhood and touring with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and heavy metal band Wicked Wisdom.
"That was my first real tour experience, and that was the first music that I was surrounded by as a child," she told the publication. "When I first started doing my own music and my parents got me a vocal coach, we only did pop and R&B kind of vibes, and so for my entire life, I didn't think I had the voice to sing this kind of music or sing rock in general."