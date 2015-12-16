Where Are All the Female Nominees at the 2016 Grammys?

Claire Stern
Dec 16, 2015 @ 2:45 pm

ICYMI, the nominees for music's biggest night were announced last week. And now that we've had time to properly digest all the highs (Tame Impala for Best Alternative Music Album, Leon Bridges for Best R&B Album, and Kendrick Lamar's whopping 11 nominations, among other sonic feats), there was notably something missing from the lineup: the women (besides Taylor Swift, that is). If this year's list of contenders left you scratching your head, surmising where Grammy regulars like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Adele, and Ariana Grande could possibly be, we're here to clear the air. Below, why your favorite female chanteuses won't be taking home a statue this time around. (Hint: It's not as sexist as you think.)

RIHANNA

Much to the public's dismay, Rihanna's long-awaited eighth studio album, Anti, has yet to be released, despite a flood of rumors indicating otherwise. Even though she's bestowed upon us three singles from the LP ("FourFiveSeconds," "BBHMM," and "American Oxygen"), we predict she'll see the fruits of her musical labor at next year's show.

Beyoncé

As the most nominated woman in Grammy Award history, we're not surprised that Queen B doesn't feel compelled to generate new music on the regular, but we can still be upset about it. Along with the rest of the world, we'll just have to await another surprise album drop in time for 2017.

ARIANA GRANDE

Grande has had a busy 2015—touring to promote her second album, My Everything, guest-starring on Scream Queens, and, well, publicly licking pastries. Even though she's sitting this one out, she's already hard at work on her third LP, Moonlight. And considering how infectious "Focus" is, we expect to see mini Mariah in full form next year.

LADY GAGA

One-upping the rest of her female cohorts, Lady Gaga did manage to snag a nom—but not for singing. She and Diane Warren were both recognized for penning "Til It Happens to You," the somber track from The Hunting Ground, a documentary about campus rape. Unfortunately, Cheek to Cheek, her collaborative jazz album with Tony Bennett, missed the cutoff by less than a month, rendering it ineligible. (According to the official Grammys rules, albums must be released between Oct. 1, 2014 and Sept. 30, 2015 in order to qualify). In other news, she was nominated for a Golden Globe (Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for American Horror Story: Hotel), so there's that.

ADELE

À la Gaga, Adele's heart-melting, critically-acclaimed third album, 25, also missed the deadline for this year's show, but we expect a total sweep in 2017. And in the meantime, we have this.

