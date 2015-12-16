Where Are All the Female Nominees at the 2016 Grammys?

Getty Images (3)
ICYMI, the nominees for music's biggest night were announced last week. And now that we've had time to properly digest all the highs (Tame Impala for Best Alternative Music Album, Leon Bridges for Best R&B Album, and Kendrick Lamar's whopping 11 nominations, among other sonic feats), there was notably something missing from the lineup: the women (besides Taylor Swift, that is). If this year's list of contenders left you scratching your head, surmising where Grammy regulars like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Adele, and Ariana Grande could possibly be, we're here to clear the air. Below, why your favorite female chanteuses won't be taking home a statue this time around. (Hint: It's not as sexist as you think.)