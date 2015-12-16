Where Are All the Female Nominees at the 2016 Grammys?

One-upping the rest of her female cohorts, Lady Gaga did manage to snag a nom—but not for singing. She and Diane Warren were both recognized for penning "Til It Happens to You," the somber track from The Hunting Ground, a documentary about campus rape. Unfortunately, Cheek to Cheek, her collaborative jazz album with Tony Bennett, missed the cutoff by less than a month, rendering it ineligible. (According to the official Grammys rules, albums must be released between Oct. 1, 2014 and Sept. 30, 2015 in order to qualify). In other news, she was nominated for a Golden Globe (Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for American Horror Story: Hotel), so there's that.