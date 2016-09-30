5 Albums and Songs InStyle Editors Are Listening to Right Now

“I saw Adele perform live for the first time at Madison Square Garden last week, and now I can’t stop rolling in the deep with her entire music catalog. I’ll never get sick of listening to “Hello” or “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” from her latest album, 25, but hearing her tell the stories behind some of her early hits, like “Chasing Pavements” and "Hometown Glory” reminded me how brilliant she has been since day one. In concert, she also played her amazing cover of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love”, which was first featured on her 2008 debut album, 19. It’s definitely one to add back into your shuffle if you’re in the mood for a power ballad.” Buy 25 for $11 on the iTunes Store.

—Jennifer Ferrise, senior editor