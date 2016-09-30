5 Albums and Songs InStyle Editors Are Listening to Right Now

Each week, InStyle’s resident music aficionados will share what’s blaring through their headphones and speakers, from just-released albums to fist-pumping throwback tracks. Happy listening!
There’s no shortage of good music these days, but the sheer quantity of tunes renders it challenging to figure out what really deserves a listen (or two, or seven). This week, we’re blasting two brand-new albums: Chicago alt-rock band Wilco’s tenth LP, Schmilco, and British electronic music duo AlunaGeorge’s second effort, I Remember, along with two of 2015’s greatest hits by Adele and Drake in advance of their respective headlining tours. And thanks to a certain podcast, Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s infectious single has climbed—wait for it—all the way up to the top of our commuting playlist.