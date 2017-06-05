Tove Lo Takes Us Behind the Scenes at Governors Ball

Courtesy of Tove Lo
Claire Stern
Jun 05, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

If you've had the chance to see Tove Lo perform live, you've witnessed the spectacle of surprise flashing and fist-pumping empowerment anthems. To promote the release of her latest album, Lady Wood, rife with tell-it-like-it-is lyrics set against trilling synths, the Grammy-nominated Swedish singer is hitting the festival circuit this summer and opening for Coldplay on their A Head Full of Dreams Tour.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

Here, Tove Lo gives us a look inside her day at The Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York City this past weekend, where she performed along with Charli XCX, Lorde, and Flume.

1 of 9 Courtesy of Tove Lo

PRE-SHOW PUMP UP

"Getting charged up before stage!!"

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy of Tove Lo

HERE COMES THE SUN

"Haven't played a day time show in a while—there's something special about feeling the sun on you and being able to see everyones' faces."

3 of 9 Courtesy of Tove Lo

FULL HOUSE

"Such an amazing crowd! Was feeding off their energy like crazy."

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy of Tove Lo

CROWD-PLEASER

"Favorite fan of the day."

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy of Tove Lo

HOMETOWN PRIDE

"Sweden colors right here :flag_se:."

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy of Tove Lo

ROUND TWO

"Getting ready to run out and perform with Flume. Love when I get to be up there twice."

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy of Tove Lo

OUTFIT CHANGE

"Managed to match Flume's white look for once :). Loved performing in my Moschino sports bra—it was easy to run around in."

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy of Tove Lo

FANGIRL

"Post performance hugs with Flume."

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy of Tove Lo

CO-HOSTS

"Hanging with my boo, Charli XCX, backstage at our after-party."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!