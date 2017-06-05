Tove Lo Takes Us Behind the Scenes at Governors Ball

If you've had the chance to see Tove Lo perform live, you've witnessed the spectacle of surprise flashing and fist-pumping empowerment anthems. To promote the release of her latest album, Lady Wood, rife with tell-it-like-it-is lyrics set against trilling synths, the Grammy-nominated Swedish singer is hitting the festival circuit this summer and opening for Coldplay on their A Head Full of Dreams Tour.

Here, Tove Lo gives us a look inside her day at The Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York City this past weekend, where she performed along with Charli XCX, Lorde, and Flume.