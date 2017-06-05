Tove Lo Takes Us Behind the Scenes at Governors Ball

Courtesy of Tove Lo
If you've had the chance to see Tove Lo perform live, you've witnessed the spectacle of surprise flashing and fist-pumping empowerment anthems. To promote the release of her latest album, Lady Wood, rife with tell-it-like-it-is lyrics set against trilling synths, the Grammy-nominated Swedish singer is hitting the festival circuit this summer and opening for Coldplay on their A Head Full of Dreams Tour.
VIDEO: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella
Here, Tove Lo gives us a look inside her day at The Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York City this past weekend, where she performed along with Charli XCX, Lorde, and Flume.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement