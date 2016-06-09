The Top 15 Contenders for Song of the Summer, According to Pandora

Every summer, like clockwork, there's a recurring question that lingers across the radio waves: Which insanely catchy track will dominate every pool party and backyard BBQ of the season? This year, Pandora has tapped into their treasure trove of data to project its top picks for the coveted title of Song of the Summer, from Meghan Trainor's "No" to Drake's "One Dance," which has already been played more than nine million times on the music streaming platform. Even though only one will prevail, we've compiled a playlist of all 15 contenders for your listening pleasure. Dust off that waterproof speaker.

RELATED: Sting's Daughter Eliot Sumner Is Ready for Her Close-Up