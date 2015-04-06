On the Set with Fergie

InStyle.com
Apr 06, 2015 @ 1:59 pm
no title
pinterest
With mod bouffant hair, sixties-bombshell makeup, a swingy beige minidress and a glittering 18-karat-gold necklace, Fergie made a fiercely feminine statement for her daebut as a solo artist in the “London Bridge” music video. “She just wanted to be a girl this time,” says hairstylist Lisa Laudat.
Sean Gleason
no title
pinterest
While Fergie exuded a fresh, womanly sophistication in every scene, she retained her trademark L.A. street style and edgy attitude. “It was a little bit more fashion, a little cleaner, a little chicer, while still having that urban element,” says stylist Daria Hines. Various scenes in the video show the Black Eyed Pea causing chaos in London-running amok in town, crashing a gentleman’s club and driving a speedboat along the Thames.
Sean Gleason
no title
pinterest
In one scene, faux paparazzi were posted at the entrance to Brocket Hall, the palatial estate where the video was shot. “It’s poking fun at that whole segment of my life,” Fergie explains. “It’s very tongue-in-cheek.”
Sean Gleason
no title
pinterest
Fergie's eyes were intensified with black eyeliner and lash-lenghtening mascara. Subtle bronzer and a peachy lip gloss finished off her coquettish look. “Fergie is a brazen, energetic, slightly chaotic ball of energy,” says director Marc Webb, adding: “She loves the camera.”
Sean Gleason
no title
pinterest
So how does Fergie feel about the end result? “It’s been my dream to have a solo record, so this video is very special to me,” she says. “I’ve been in bands my entire life. It’s destiny for this to finally happen.”

For more InStyle.com coverage of Fergie and her new album, The Dutchess, click here.
Sean Gleason
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Sean Gleason

With mod bouffant hair, sixties-bombshell makeup, a swingy beige minidress and a glittering 18-karat-gold necklace, Fergie made a fiercely feminine statement for her daebut as a solo artist in the “London Bridge” music video. “She just wanted to be a girl this time,” says hairstylist Lisa Laudat.
Advertisement
2 of 5 Sean Gleason

While Fergie exuded a fresh, womanly sophistication in every scene, she retained her trademark L.A. street style and edgy attitude. “It was a little bit more fashion, a little cleaner, a little chicer, while still having that urban element,” says stylist Daria Hines. Various scenes in the video show the Black Eyed Pea causing chaos in London-running amok in town, crashing a gentleman’s club and driving a speedboat along the Thames.
3 of 5 Sean Gleason

In one scene, faux paparazzi were posted at the entrance to Brocket Hall, the palatial estate where the video was shot. “It’s poking fun at that whole segment of my life,” Fergie explains. “It’s very tongue-in-cheek.”
Advertisement
4 of 5 Sean Gleason

Fergie's eyes were intensified with black eyeliner and lash-lenghtening mascara. Subtle bronzer and a peachy lip gloss finished off her coquettish look. “Fergie is a brazen, energetic, slightly chaotic ball of energy,” says director Marc Webb, adding: “She loves the camera.”
Advertisement
5 of 5 Sean Gleason

So how does Fergie feel about the end result? “It’s been my dream to have a solo record, so this video is very special to me,” she says. “I’ve been in bands my entire life. It’s destiny for this to finally happen.”

For more InStyle.com coverage of Fergie and her new album, The Dutchess, click here.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!