On the Set with Fergie

With mod bouffant hair, sixties-bombshell makeup, a swingy beige minidress and a glittering 18-karat-gold necklace, Fergie made a fiercely feminine statement for her daebut as a solo artist in the “London Bridge” music video. “She just wanted to be a girl this time,” says hairstylist Lisa Laudat.
While Fergie exuded a fresh, womanly sophistication in every scene, she retained her trademark L.A. street style and edgy attitude. “It was a little bit more fashion, a little cleaner, a little chicer, while still having that urban element,” says stylist Daria Hines. Various scenes in the video show the Black Eyed Pea causing chaos in London-running amok in town, crashing a gentleman’s club and driving a speedboat along the Thames.
In one scene, faux paparazzi were posted at the entrance to Brocket Hall, the palatial estate where the video was shot. “It’s poking fun at that whole segment of my life,” Fergie explains. “It’s very tongue-in-cheek.”
Fergie's eyes were intensified with black eyeliner and lash-lenghtening mascara. Subtle bronzer and a peachy lip gloss finished off her coquettish look. “Fergie is a brazen, energetic, slightly chaotic ball of energy,” says director Marc Webb, adding: “She loves the camera.”
So how does Fergie feel about the end result? “It’s been my dream to have a solo record, so this video is very special to me,” she says. “I’ve been in bands my entire life. It’s destiny for this to finally happen.”
