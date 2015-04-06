Rihanna's Umbrella Remix

The 19-year-old from Barbados released her sophomore album, Good Girl Gone Bad, on June 13 and it skyrocketed to #2 on the Billboard charts. Rihanna, who counts Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Beyonce as her musical idols, signed with Jay-Z's Def Jam records at age 16. Jay-Z collaborated on her current hit, "Umbrella," which she performed here at this year's MTV Movie Awards.