Olivia Holt Talks Music, Mascara, Pizza Toppings, and More

It’s only been one week since Olivia Holt dropped her debut single, “Phoenix,” but we’ve had the power anthem on repeat ever since we first pressed play. So when Holt paid a visit to InStyle’s New York City headquarters yesterday, we just had to find out what the teen queen currently has on her playlist.

While Holt is all about today’s hits—she recently performed her own covers of Selena Gomez’s “Hands to Myself” and Daya’s “Hide Away”—throwbacks really get her pumped. And the Disney star’s love for “oldies but goodies” is far from a recent development. “When I was in seventh grade, I did this talent show and I sang ‘I Will Survive’ by Gloria Gaynor,” said Holt. “No one knew what it was—none of my classmates knew the song. But for some reason, I sang it every day on the way to school.”

Holt’s love for Gaynor's classic only grew over time. “It’s still my shower song,” she said. But when the star heads out for a good old karaoke sesh, she chooses to belt out a very different anthem. When we asked Holt about her go-to jam, she didn’t even have to think twice. “‘Sunday Morning’ by Maroon 5,” Holt said.

