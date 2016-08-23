Who Are This Year's MTV VMA Nominees for Best New Artist?

The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards are nearly upon us. ICYMI, there's a lot to be excited about at this year's show—taking place this Sunday, Aug. 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City—including (but definitely not limited to) Britney Spears's triumphant return to the VMA stage and Rihanna accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. But of all the Moonmen that will be bestowed upon deserving musicians, perhaps no category is more enticing than "Best New Artist," which sets the proverbial stage for the next big thing in music. From Desiigner to DNCE, here's the lowdown on the five nominees.