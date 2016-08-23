Who Are This Year's MTV VMA Nominees for Best New Artist?

The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards are nearly upon us. ICYMI, there's a lot to be excited about at this year's show—taking place this Sunday, Aug. 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City—including (but definitely not limited to) Britney Spears's triumphant return to the VMA stage and Rihanna accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. But of all the Moonmen that will be bestowed upon deserving musicians, perhaps no category is more enticing than "Best New Artist," which sets the proverbial stage for the next big thing in music. From Desiigner to DNCE, here's the lowdown on the five nominees.

BRYSON TILLER

The Louisville, Ky.-born rapper's debut album, T R A P S O U L, earned accolades from Timbaland and Drake, and he recently lent his vocals to DJ Khaled's new single "Ima Be Alright" with Future. Plus, if the BET Awards were any indication, he's a shoo-in. (He was named "Best New Artist" and "Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.")

DESIIGNER

By this point, you've probably heard "Panda," the Brooklyn hip-hop artist's trap anthem, sampled by his GOOD Music label-mate Kanye West on The Life of Pablo. And if for some reason you haven't, click here immediately.

ZARA LARSSON

The 18-year-old blonde-haired, blue-eyed singer first burst onto the scene on the talent show Talang (the Swedish version of America's Got Talent) and has since collaborated with the likes of Tinie Tempah and David Guetta.

LUKAS GRAHAM

The Danish pop band fronted by Lukas Forchhammer dominated the charts with their single "7 Years," which describes the trials and tribulations of growing up—and has amassed more than 480 million streams on Spotify.

DNCE

The pop-rock band (pronounced "D-N-C-E"), composed of Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee, Cole Whittle, and former Jonas Brothers drummer Jack Lawless, had a helluva year with the release of their infectious debut single, "Cake by the Ocean"—and a corresponding splashy music video starring The Fat Jew—not to mention opening for Selena Gomez on her Revival Tour.

