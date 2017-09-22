7 New Albums From Strong Women That We're Going to Have On Repeat This Fall

Each season, we bring you a list of the best new albums coming out, and this fall's lineup is a special one. Over a span of three months from September to November, there are 7 albums debuting that are all from strong, fierce women that we admire here at InStyle.

On this list are Grammy nominees and winners, a country superstar, sisters, mothers, an American Idol, and two Disney star-turned-pop phenoms. We can't wait to listen to all of these albums, because #girlpower. Read below to see who made the list.

