7 New Albums From Strong Women That We're Going to Have On Repeat This Fall

Sep 22, 2017

Each season, we bring you a list of the best new albums coming out, and this fall's lineup is a special one. Over a span of three months from September to November, there are 7 albums debuting that are all from strong, fierce women that we admire here at InStyle.

On this list are Grammy nominees and winners, a country superstar, sisters, mothers, an American Idol, and two Disney star-turned-pop phenoms. We can't wait to listen to all of these albums, because #girlpower. Read below to see who made the list.

Demi Lovato: Tell Me You Love Me

Hey, Lovatics! The former X-Factor judge and Grammy-nominee's latest album will be out a week from today on Sept. 29. We haven't been able to get "Sorry Not Sorry" out of our heads since the single's release back in July.

Shania Twain: Now

It's been 15 years since we've been blessed with an album from the country icon, when she released Up! all the way back in 2002. Twain's new album, Now, will come out on Sept. 29, and she'll kick off a world tour—the Shania Now Tour—in May 2018. We have a lot to look forward to.

Ibeyi: Ash

This will be the second album from twins Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Díaz, available on Sept. 29. The French-Cuban sisters honor their heritage by singing in English, French, and a language called Yoruba, and they both play instruments, showing just how multi-faceted and talented these women are. Beyonce is even a fan (the sisters made an appearance toward the end of her visual album, Lemonade).

Miley Cyrus: Younger Now

The singer has done a 180 since her wilder days of twerking at the VMAs and swinging on wrecking balls. Having released her new album's lead single, "Malibu" back in May, we were introduced to a seemingly new Miley with this sweet ballad. We can't wait to see what else she's planned on the album, out Sept. 29.

Pink: Beautiful Trauma

Pink has always stood up for herself and what she believes in, which is something we've admired in her over the years since she burst on the scene with her pink hair and badass style. She's given us countless girl power anthems, and most recently blew us away with a powerful speech about her daughter at the VMAs. This album, out on Oct. 13, is sure to be just as amazing.

Kelly Clarkson: Meaning of Life

YASSS! Our American Idol is back! We haven't had a new album from Clarkson sinc 2015, so we are excited to say the least. We can't wait to hear what new hits the "Since U Been Gone" singer will give us.

TAYLOR SWIFT: REPUTATION

This is the album we've all been waiting for. It's been a long three years since she put out her last album, 1989, which marked her official transition from country into pop and won the singer two Grammys. We just about lost our minds when Swift released Reputation's lead single, "Look What You Made Me Do," so we can't wait to hear the full album.

