How Australian Singer Meg Mac Caught Lena Dunham's Attention

When you're a rising indie star, there's arguably no greater achievement than having one of your songs play on TV—especially during the end credits of a hit show like HBO's Girls. Such was the case for Australian singer Meg Mac, whose soulful ballad "Roll Up Your Sleeves" was recently featured in a pivotal episode, where Lena Dunham's character Hannah Horvath consoles her dad after he endures a bad Internet date. Before taking the stage at Governors Ball in N.Y.C. this weekend, Mac stopped by InStyle HQ to talk about her recent tour with D'Angelo, her festival accessories of choice, and, of course, her favorite Girls character.

The last time we spoke, you were about to go on tour with D'Angelo. How was it sharing a stage with him?

Really inspiring. Even just to hear his soundcheck was amazing. He always wears a hat onstage, so now I do too. I just saw him play in Melbourne and he changed his hat three times during his set.

This is your first time playing Governors Ball. What are you expecting?

I'm really excited, but I am not prepared for mud. With all festivals, you never consider the fact that it might be really hot or really windy. You do the best you can.

RELATED: Meet Meg Mac, the Australian Singer Who Wowed D'Angelo

What are your go-to festival accessories?

A good hat, a western-style belt, and a neck scarf. I tend to think certain items are lucky, so I have this neck scarf that has stars on it, and I wear it almost every time I perform.

Who would be your dream collaboration from this year's lineup?

I enjoy singing harmonies with people. I have two backing singers from Australia—one is my sister and one is my friend—so they're my special guests. If I could bring on someone else, it would probably be Haim—then it would be a sister act!

RELATED: 6 Female Indie Artists You Should Be Listening to in 2016

Are you a Girls fan? Were you surprised when your song was chosen for the show?

I love Girls! I've been watching it since I was finishing university. It was bizarre; I knew my song was in the episode, but I was so caught up in the storyline that, when it came on, I got goosebumps.

Who's your favorite character?

Hannah, because she always says whatever she's thinking.

Watch the music video for "Roll Up Your Sleeves" below, and buy MEGMAC for $7 on the iTunes Store.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.