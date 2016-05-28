10 New Songs to Blast at the Beach This Summer, Courtesy of DJ Martin Solveig

Claire Stern
May 28, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Fridays are always exciting, but even more so this week because it marks the unofficial start of summer. That's right, folks, the time has finally come where your long days at the office are book-ended with sun-filled afternoons, preferably near large bodies of water. To commemorate the occasion, we asked one of our favorite French DJs, Martin Solveig (of "Hello" fame), for the 10 songs he'll keep in rotation while he's lounging oceanside. 

"This is what I'm going to be listening to all summer by the beach, drinking bitter cocktails and eating pan con tomate," he tells us. Um, sign us up.

Listen below, and keep that sunscreen handy. 

