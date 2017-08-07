The Biggest Lollapalooza 2017 Trend Was All About the Sparkle

Music festival fashion is always something to behold. Braids, barely-there ensembles, bras as shirts, if you can think of it, someone is wearing it, but while risky fashion is the status quo for festival goers, the biggest trend at this year's Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago was more sparkle than sex appeal.

Everywhere you turned, girls, who admittedly were dressed mostly in crop tops and cut-off shorts, were adorning their hair and faces with glitter and stick-on face jewelry.

While glitter was spotted everywhere from the eyes to the chest and even the hairline, the face jewelry we saw was more strategically placed. Most festival goers chose to accent their eyes by placing the rhinestones or pearls above their eyebrows and alongside their cheekbones. The look is definitely not for the faint of heart, but it's a nice departure from the hippie-chic looks that pervade so much of festival fashion.

Even if a festival is not in your future, adding a pop of glitter to your makeup look for your next night out with your girlfriends is never a bad idea. Scroll down to shop three sparkly options to channel this festival trend IRL.

