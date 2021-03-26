Lil Nas X's Queer "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" Video Has Broken the Internet
The rapper shared a touching letter to his 14-year-old self when the single dropped.
On March 26, 2021, a certified banger was born.
Lil Nas X released the anticipated single and music video "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" on Friday and the internet lost its collective mind.
The video features allegorical iteration upon iteration of the openly gay rapper, perhaps most notably a pole dancer descending into hell to give the devil a lap dance (no, really).
To commemorate the song's release, Lil Nas shared a letter to his 14-year-old self with his fans.
"Dear 14-year-old Montero," he began, "I wrote a song with our name in it. It's about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised never to never be 'that' type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist. You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, and they will say I'm pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future."
Backlash be damned, the video is already a viral sensation.
Though the single was clearly inspired in part by the 2017 film of the same name (or the 2007 André Aciman novel it was based on!), many have already heralded the rapper's version as the reigning "Call Me By Your Name."
Watch the whole video here: