LÉON Takes Us Behind the Scenes at the 2016 Voodoo Festival

Swedish singer LÉON has attracted fans from Katy Perry to Chloë Grace Moretz, and she's about to win you over, too. The 22-year-old Stockholm native's lush vocals and almost painfully expressive lyrics—not to mention incredibly chic Nordic style—make her poised to become the next big thing in indie music. That's why we asked her to document the day of her set at the Voodoo Festival at City Park in New Orleans, La., this weekend, where she performed along with The Weeknd, Arcade Fire, and The Chainsmokers.

Scroll through below to see photos of her set list, soundcheck, and the surprise fan gift she received at the end. Get used to this face, people. You're going to see a lot more of it.