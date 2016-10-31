LÉON Takes Us Behind the Scenes at the 2016 Voodoo Festival

Courtesy of LÉON
Claire Stern
Oct 31, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Swedish singer LÉON has attracted fans from Katy Perry to Chloë Grace Moretz, and she's about to win you over, too. The 22-year-old Stockholm native's lush vocals and almost painfully expressive lyrics—not to mention incredibly chic Nordic style—make her poised to become the next big thing in indie music. That's why we asked her to document the day of her set at the Voodoo Festival at City Park in New Orleans, La., this weekend, where she performed along with The Weeknd, Arcade Fire, and The Chainsmokers.

Scroll through below to see photos of her set list, soundcheck, and the surprise fan gift she received at the end. Get used to this face, people. You're going to see a lot more of it.

CRUISING

"En route to the festival."

WHAT'S TO COME

"It's always hard to put together the set list for my show, especially when I perform songs that people haven't heard yet. Here's what I came up with for Voodoo."

LAST-MINUTE POWWOW

"Going over the mix with my keyboardist, Nick Poulios, before taking the stage."

SOUNDCHECK

"My band members, Nick, Sterling Laws (drums), Max Benson (bass), and Hunter Cohen (guitar) getting the sound right before I get to the stage."

STEAMY PRE-SHOW

"This was taken 10 minutes before we went on stage after soundcheck. It was crazy hot and I was worried no one would show up!"

SHOWTIME

"My first time performing at a festival! I was playing on the South Course stage, and I was literally the first act performing that day."

CHART-TOPPER

"It was so fun singing my latest song that I just put out, 'Think About You.'"

SURPRISE GIFTS

"Hanging backstage after my show. A guy dressed as Superman gave me this elephant with his phone number on it!"

