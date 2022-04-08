Karen Elson Just Dropped a Music Video for Her Song "Green" — and, Yes, It Includes Snakes

Although her third full-length album drops on April 29, Karen Elson is already giving us hints that GREEN is going to be a hit. The singer-songwriter — and yes, legendary model — just released a music video for its title track, which seems to combine all the things we know and love her for: soothing vocals, stunning visuals, romantic lyrics, and, of course, a fashion twist.

As she sings about a green dress (hence the song's name), Elson is indeed wearing one — a velvet design that shows off a single shoulder and matches her eyeshadow. She sways, shimmies, and poses in the video, which was directed by herself and Emily Dorio, all while different frames and filters slide on by. In accompanying photos, Elson is pictured in moody lighting looking fresh-faced and dewy, and just like in the video, she's holding snakes. Yes, snakes.