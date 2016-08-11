Jhené Aiko Takes Us Behind the Scenes During Her Tour with Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa

There's a lot to love about Jhené Aiko. For one, the Grammy-nominated singer's sound is a beautiful mélange of R&B, hip-hop, and soul—and her seductive vocals urge women to embrace their inner beauty. During a stop on her summer tour with Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa at Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in Wantagh, N.Y., the songstress took us backstage for an exclusive look behind the scenes. Scroll down to see her diary, complete with commentary from her glam squad.

TEA TIME

"Sipping boy tears to warm up my vocal cords after sound check."

—Jhené Aiko

THE BRIGHTER, THE BETTER

"For this tour, we've been having fun with lots of bright, sultry, festival looks, keeping it captivating and fairy-like. For the makeup, we played with a sultry hot pink smoky eye."

—Felicia La Tour, makeup artist

NOBODY BEATS THE WIZ

"Getting some game from Wiz backstage."

—Jhené Aiko

DESERT STYLE

"Coachella was a big inspiration for us, style-wise. We decided to bring the biggest festival on tour, and what better way to do that than to layer jewelry and add fun headpieces as an essential part of the wardrobe? Chokers were a key part of every look, too. I love layering chokers with body chains and necklace options. This structured choker from Rome & Tale gave a bit of a futuristic feel on stage. The gold floral headpiece tied into the festival inspiration to give Jhené the look of a goddess."

—Ade Samuel, stylist

WHAT'S OLD IS NEW AGAIN

"Vintage shopping was super important for me to scout and find pieces that would add color and bring an earthy vibe to Jhené's look. I literally jumped for joy when I found these vintage Diesel tie-dye shorts. Not only were they special—they paired nicely with everything. It was hard confirming one look with this piece!"

—Ade Samuel

HANG SESH

"Chillin' with some of my band members after the show. I love these guys!"

—Jhené Aiko

