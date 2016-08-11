Jhené Aiko Takes Us Behind the Scenes During Her Tour with Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa

"Coachella was a big inspiration for us, style-wise. We decided to bring the biggest festival on tour, and what better way to do that than to layer jewelry and add fun headpieces as an essential part of the wardrobe? Chokers were a key part of every look, too. I love layering chokers with body chains and necklace options. This structured choker from Rome & Tale gave a bit of a futuristic feel on stage. The gold floral headpiece tied into the festival inspiration to give Jhené the look of a goddess."

—Ade Samuel, stylist