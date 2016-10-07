9 Influential Bands That Got Their Start in Boston

Don’t limit yourself to the Freedom Trail: Trendsetting stores, restaurants, and cultural spaces are blazing a new path through one of the country’s oldest cities. From serving modern, award-winning cocktails in a 17th-century mansion to coming up with innovative takes on a 4,000-year-old culinary tradition, Bostonians are now making a different kind of history. Get ready to shop world-class vintage at a mile-long market and indulge in the state's only five-star spa; then cap it off with a midnight party at the Museum of Fine Arts. Cheers!
Sure, Boston is known for having a rich colonial history, but it's also been the breeding ground for some of the greatest bands to ever take the stage. From Aerosmith to The Mighty Mighty Bosstones (remember them?), here are the nine best musical acts that came out of Beantown.