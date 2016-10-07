9 Influential Bands That Got Their Start in Boston

Michel Linssen/Redferns; Neil Lupin/Redferns; Getty

Don’t limit yourself to the Freedom Trail: Trendsetting stores, restaurants, and cultural spaces are blazing a new path through one of the country’s oldest cities. From serving modern, award-winning cocktails in a 17th-century mansion to coming up with innovative takes on a 4,000-year-old culinary tradition, Bostonians are now making a different kind of history. Get ready to shop world-class vintage at a mile-long market and indulge in the state's only five-star spa; then cap it off with a midnight party at the Museum of Fine Arts. Cheers!

More
Claire Stern
Oct 07, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Sure, Boston is known for having a rich colonial history, but it's also been the breeding ground for some of the greatest bands to ever take the stage. From Aerosmith to The Mighty Mighty Bosstones (remember them?), here are the nine best musical acts that came out of Beantown.

1 of 9 Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty

THE CARS

The five-piece rock band dominated the new wave scene in the late ‘70s with upbeat songs like “Just What I Needed” and “My Best Friend’s Girl.” 

Advertisement
2 of 9 Ebet Roberts/Getty

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

As LFO so aptly declared in their infectious summer anthem, “New Kids on the Block had a bunch of hits.” One of them was undoubtedly “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” which played in heavy rotation on MTV.

3 of 9 Johnny Nunez/Getty

NEW EDITION

Before NKOTB, there was New Edition. The preeminent American boy band dominated the charts in 1983, and reunited 30 years later to celebrate the anniversary of their debut album, Candy Girl.

Advertisement
4 of 9 Fin Costello/Redferns

AEROSMITH

There’s a reason Aerosmith is nicknamed the "Bad Boys from Boston.”

Advertisement
5 of 9 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

THE LEMONHEADS

The Lemonheads got their first taste of mainstream success in the early ‘90s, when their song “Into Your Arms” peaked at number one on Billboard’s Modern Rock chart—in good company with Oasis and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Advertisement
6 of 9 Bob Riha, Jr./Getty

BOSTON

Not only is “Boston” the name of their band and their debut album—their magnum opus, “More Than a Feeling,” is literally impossible not to sing along to.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Jim Dyson/Getty

THE PIXIES

Perhaps one of the most underappreciated rock bands ever, The Pixies gained a cult following in the years after their breakup, not to mention one very impressive karaoke rendition of their hit “Here Comes Your Man” by Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the 2009 rom-com 500 Days of Summer.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Frans Schellekens/Redferns/Getty

THE BREEDERS

Following The Pixies’ hiatus in 1989, the band’s former bassist Kim Deal formed The Breeders with Tanya Donelly of the alt-rock group Throwing Muses. They’re best known for their single “Cannonball,” which memorably plays during the robbery scene in the 2001 teen crime movie, Sugar & Spice.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Bob Berg/Getty

THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES

Ehem, Clueless, anyone? 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!