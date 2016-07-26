Go Behind the Scenes with Hailee Steinfeld During Her Summer Tour

ICYMI in Pitch Perfect 2, Hailee Steinfeld knows how to sing. Now, after the success of her debut single "Love Myself," the multi-hypenate star is cementing her place in the music biz by joining Meghan Trainor on her summer tour. And she's psyched about it. To join in on the excitement, we asked Steinfeld to document her primping process for a recent show in Las Vegas. Scroll down to see her exclusive diary, get a sneak peek at her new merch, and meet some newly anointed members of her crew.

Listen to "Starving" by Steinfeld and Grey featuring Zedd above, and buy her Haiz EP for $4 on the iTunes Store.

1 of 8 Courtesy of Hailee Steinfeld

ONE-WOMAN GLAM SQUAD

"Quick snap of my makeup artist, Mel, before she gets ready to put my face on!"

2 of 8 Courtesy of Hailee Steinfeld

PUMPING UP THE JAMS

"I like to listen to music while Mel is doing my makeup. It helps put me in the zone before the show."

3 of 8 Courtesy of Hailee Steinfeld

GETTING READY

"My awesome dancers before they hit the stage. Love them!"

4 of 8 Courtesy of Hailee Steinfeld

CUSTOM MERCH

"I named my EP Haiz because that's what my fans call me. When I started recording music for it, I realized how much more personal this project was because it's the first time I'm not playing a character. It's just me: Haiz!"

5 of 8 Courtesy of Hailee Steinfeld

SIGNED BY HAIZ

"I always sign one of the hats before the show and throw it out to a fan in the audience."

6 of 8 Courtesy of Hailee Steinfeld

THE JACKET

"I love this denim jacket. My mama made it for the show. It has lyrics from my new single, 'Starving,' on it."

7 of 8 Courtesy of Hailee Steinfeld

PRE-SHOW HUDDLE

"Having a pep talk with my girls. We always huddle together before we go on. It's so crazy to hear fans screaming from backstage. That moment right before I take the stage is filled with such an insane mix of nerves and excitement."

8 of 8 Courtesy of Hailee Steinfeld

CURTAIN CALL

"Honestly, I still can't believe I'm on tour. I've waited so long to do this. It's so amazing to feel the love from fans and to be able to hit the road with someone as fun as Meghan. Hopefully this will be the first tour of many!"

