Get to Know This Year's Best New Artist Grammy Nominees

For an up-and-coming musician, the Best New Artist Grammy nomination is a dream come true. Past winners include the likes of Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and Adele, making this coveted spot an almost telltale sign of success to come. But even when you don't win the award, it's really not that bad–just ask Kanye West, Britney Spears, John Mayer, or Taylor Swift.
This year's nominees include two country singers, two hip-hop artists, and an EDM DJ duo, and many are nominated for multiple awards. We did some Internet sleuthing and Instagram stalking to find out all we could about them, so read below for all the deets. We've also put together a Spotify playlist for your listening pleasure, featuring all of our favorite songs by these five artists. We guarantee there are more than a few that will end up stuck in your head. Happy listening!
RELATED: Find Out Who's Performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards