Get to Know This Year's Best New Artist Grammy Nominees

Chance the Rapper is–you guessed it–a rapper, hailing from Chicago, Illinois. At just 23 years old, he is nominated for a whopping seven Grammy Awards this year: Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song (for "Famous," which he was a writer on), Best Rap Song (for "Ultralight Beam," which he's a featured artist on), and Best Rap Song (for "No Problem," his song featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz). We must also note that he's accomplished all this without a record label. It will suffice to say that Chance has been a very busy guy.

Usually seen in his signature "3" hat (which you can buy here), his Instagram has become one of our favorites, mostly due to the pictures he posts of his adorable baby daughter. Seriously, look at this picture of the two of them with the Obamas.