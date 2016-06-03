30 Songs You Need to Listen to Before Governors' Ball 2016

Getty Images
Claire Stern
Jun 03, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

Despite the imminent threat of a thunderstorm in New York City, Governors' Ball officially gets underway today. And—rain or shine—everyone from Kanye West to The Strokes, fresh off the heels of their new four-track EP Future Present Past, will take the stage throughout the weekend for the three-day music fest at Randall's Island Park along the East River. In case you need a quick sonic refresher, we rounded up 30 of the catchiest songs from the all-star names on this year's lineup. Listen to our playlist below, dust off your Hunter rainboots, and get ready for another sure-to-be giant mud fest. Stay dry, folks.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!