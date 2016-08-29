Fifth Harmony Reveals Who They'd Ask to Be the Sixth Harmony—Plus, Their Surprising Tour Bus Must-Have

For Fifth Harmony, teaming up with Ty Dolla Sign was definitely “worth it.”

The girl band features the rapper on their hit summer jam, “Work from Home,” which took home the Moonman for Best Collaboration at Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards. The night before the show, the group told InStyle that they were stoked to catch up with Ty Dolla Sign—but as they accepted their award in coordinating all-black Michael Costello outfits with Swarovski jewelry, it was clear that collaboration within the band is also key.

Looking flawless as a group is no easy feat, after all—especially when on tour. And with one show after another, it's no surprise that it takes certain members of the band a bit longer than others to get in full-on glam mode before taking the stage. So, which of the 5H ladies—Camila Cabello, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Hernandez—really takes the longest to get ready? We decided to find out when we caught up with the group at the VH1 Save the Music Foundation’s Hamptons Live benefit concert on Saturday night.

“It differs, but Lauren and I usually take the longest,” said Hansen. “But lately, it’s mostly been Lauren.” Jauregui agreed that she and Hansen often require the most prep time—but she explained that it’s only because she’s not actually getting ready the whole time. “It’s only because I take long to start,” she said. “It doesn’t take me long to do what I do, it just takes me a while to get around to doing it!”

Although the group agreed that Cabello and Hernandez are usually the first ones ready to hit the stage, Kordei was skeptical of her own timeliness. “I’m normally good, right?” she asked her bandmates. “You’re in between,” replied Jauregui. “You, me, and Dinah are definitely the three who take the longest.” The pre-concert ritual that keeps Kordei so busy before a performance? “I have to take a nap before I go on,” she said.

When they’re not on stage, Fifth Harmony keeps one tour bus essential on hand at all times: cereal. “There is so much cereal!” said Jauregui. “We have Reese’s Puffs, Rice Krispies, Cap’n Crunch, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Special K—literally every type of cereal you can ask for, we have on the bus.” While Hansen noted that “there’s always about twelve boxes” of cereal, Kordei mentioned that dried mango is another of the group’s must-have snacks. And there’s plenty of other goodies stocked in their pantry, too. “Whatever you would have for a sleepover, we have that,” said Hansen. “I actually had a really fun sleepover on my bus, and we had a lot of candy and popcorn—and blankets.”

While it may be hard to score an invite to the group’s slumber parties, they have some thoughts as to who the sixth Harmony would be if they ever decided to add a new member. “Maybe Minnie Mouse,” said Hansen, eliciting responses of “Oh my god, yes!” from her bandmates. “Minnie would be so cute,” Jauregui seconded, while Hernandez threw another character’s name into the ring. “What about Hello Kitty?” she asked. Replied Jauregui, “Hello Kitty and Minnie could battle it out—we could have them audition!”

