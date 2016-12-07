The 23 Singles InStyle Editors Have on Repeat This Week

The music world has been gifting us with fresh hit after fresh hit recently, which has our edit staff listening to a number of singles over and over again. We’ve decided to put together the songs we can’t seem to shake from our brains into a neat little Spotify playlist.

Now you can jam out with us to the likes of Bruno Mars (whose “24K Magic” made its way from Senior Editor Christina Shanahan’s go-to running playlist to slowly infiltrate her commute, her car, and her kitchen Bluetooth) and Associate Editor Claire Stern’s nostalgic favorite, The xx: “I first started listening to them during my emo phase in high school, then reached peak fangirl status in college when I saw them live at the CMJ Music Marathon,” she said. “And while I usually loathe when band members go off to pursue solo projects, I’m a huge fan of Jamie xx’s, and 'On Hold' is reminiscent of his stuff—in the best way. I’ve been listening to the song on loop ever since the band performed it on SNL.”

Courtesy (4)

Our playlist features hits and hidden treasures from Tove Lo (who demos how to master next year’s best neutrals in our January issue, on newsstands Friday) and, my personal favorite, The Weeknd, who’s had all 18 songs on Starboy hit Billboard’s Hot 100 chart (tying Drake for the most simultaneously charted Hot 100 titles from a single album ever).

You’ll also find MØ, Childish Gambino, John Legend, Frank Ocean, Mura Masa, Panic! At The Disco, NAO, Flume, Grammy nominees Solange, The Chainsmokers, and Drake—with some old school Kanye (ft. Consequence and Cam’Ron) thrown in for good measure per Editorial Assistant Lindsay Dolak’s request.