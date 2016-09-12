What It's Like to Be a VIP at a Drake Concert

What do John Mayer, Chloë Grace Moretz, and One Direction's Niall Horan all have in common? The stars are all fans of Drake (but seriously, who isn't?) and were spotted hanging out this weekend at the Virginia Black backstage VIP lounge at Staples Center before the rapper's concert. We were lucky enough to join them in the exclusive lounge before one of the Los Angeles stops on Drake's Summer Sixteen Tour, and let us tell you, we felt very cool rubbing elbows with the stars.

Scott Dudelson/Getty

The ultra-private lounge was hosted by Drake's whiskey brand, Virginia Black (check out his favorite recipe here) and served up a number of different cocktails featuring the just-released bourbon, as a DJ spun tunes and everyone was hanging out on comfy couches while waiting for Drake to hit the stage. Having only debuted this summer, the liquor company—which Drake collaborated on with spirit mogul Brent Hocking—is brand new, but you may have spotted it in the music video for his latest hit, "Child's Play."

Courtesy

The first celebrity we spotted was Chloë Grace Moretz, who snapped a few pics with her friend and fellow actress Zoey Deutch. After hanging in the lounge for a couple of hours and fangirling over John Mayer and Niall Horan sightings, we were escorted into the concert, where we had spots in a reserved section right in the middle of the arena. Complete with an open bar, the private seating area was quite possibly the best spot in the entire venue. Even Khloé Kardashian and her new man were dancing and singing right alongside us. This star-studded backstage experience is one we feel #blessed to have been a part of.

Drake did an amazing job at the staples last night , @champagnepapi @ashcoley3 A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on Sep 10, 2016 at 11:11am PDT

Drake will be making stops throughout the U.S. and Canada on his Summer Sixteen Tour before it wraps in October.