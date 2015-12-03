5 Albums to Listen to This Month While You Wait for Rihanna's

Claire Stern
Dec 03, 2015 @ 1:45 pm

Are you constantly refreshing Snapchat waiting for Rihanna's Anti to spontaneously drop? Might as well enjoy a sonic respite while you impatiently check your phone. ICYMI in the wake of Adele, Justin Bieber, and One Direction, there's a plethora of other insanely talented artists—some old, some new—that have either released albums this month or are planning to imminently. If you need a refresher, scroll through below, and add some musical depth to your iTunes library while you're at it.

1 of 5 Courtesy

WHEN IT'S DARK OUTBY G-EAZY

West Coast rapper G-Eazy has been on our radar for a slew of Fashion Weeks, so we're considerably excited for his second-ever LP to drop tomorrow. He teased us months ago that it's inspired by "the mischievous magic of the night and how anything can happen," which sounds no less intriguing now than it did then. 

When It's Dark Out ($11; iTunes)

2 of 5 Courtesy

ART ANGELS BY GRIMES

Fans of Claire Boucher's special brand of heady electro dream-pop have been patiently waiting for the Canadian-based goddess to release new music since 2012's Visions. Thankfully, Art Angels delivers. With more exaggerated beats and impressive experimental instrumentation, it's as catchy as anything you'd hear on the radio, but with lyrics that aren't the least bit lovey-dovey.

Art Angels ($10; iTunes)

3 of 5 Courtesy

A HEAD FULL OF DREAMS BY COLDPLAY

If you thought you'd seen the last of Chris Martin and his merry band of Brits, think again. Coldplay is back and, quite frankly, sound better than ever in their seventh (!!) studio album, which includes dance floor ditties and bittersweet melodies (yes, that's Gwyneth Paltrow's voice you heard on "Everglow," which memorializes the now-uncoupled couple's initial flame). 

A Head Full of Dreams ($10; iTunes)

4 of 5 Courtesy

THE BUFFET BY R. KELLY

The King of R&B has graced us with 13 more lush-sounding tracks featuring vocals from likes of Jhené Aiko, Juicy J, and Tinashe. Each one is expectedly named something raunchy and suggestive (e.g. "Poetic Sex," "Anything Goes," and "Get Out of Here with Me"), and laced with Kelly's trademark smooth vocals and harmonies that'll make you feel like no time has based since "Ignition (Remix)." Excuse us while we snap our fingers indefinitely. 

The Buffet (Deluxe Version) ($12; iTunes)

5 of 5 Courtesy

HELLO, WHAT'S YOUR NAMEBY THE KOOKS

Your favorite Brit-pop band from the early aughts returns with a batch of remixed songs spanning a range of genres, proving that indie groups can still survive and thrive. The fist-bumping compilation will be welcome at any nightclub you frequent from now until the new year. Yeah, we're not that naive.

Hello, What's Your Name? ($10; iTunes)

