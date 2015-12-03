5 Albums to Listen to This Month While You Wait for Rihanna's

Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images, Gary Miller/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/AMA2015/Getty Images
Are you constantly refreshing Snapchat waiting for Rihanna's Anti to spontaneously drop? Might as well enjoy a sonic respite while you impatiently check your phone. ICYMI in the wake of Adele, Justin Bieber, and One Direction, there's a plethora of other insanely talented artists—some old, some new—that have either released albums this month or are planning to imminently. If you need a refresher, scroll through below, and add some musical depth to your iTunes library while you're at it.