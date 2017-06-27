Charli XCX Takes Us Behind the Scenes at Glastonbury 2017

Samantha Simon
Jun 27, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

There’s never a dull moment when Charli XCX is around—and the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. this past weekend was no exception. The British pop star, who’s known for her catchy anthems like “Boom Clap” and “After the Afterparty,” certainly knows how to pump up an audience. And thanks to her electro-pop sounds, a bright fuchsia stage backdrop, and tons of pink confetti, she had no problem keeping the crowd on their feet during her Glastonbury set. 

Here, Charli XCX—who drops another brand new single next month—takes us inside her weekend at the music festival. Scroll down for her full diary, packed with guest appearances by her fellow songstresses Halsey, Rita Ora, and Dua Lipa.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Before the Show

"This was before my headline show on The Other Stage. Shout out to DKNY for this sick outfit, btw!!!"

2 of 8

Mid-Performance

"This is me performing 'Boom Clap' on The Other Stage. The show was sooooo WILD! I had the best time ever. Shout out to everyone who came through!"

3 of 8 Courtesy

Hanging with Halsey

"I watched Halsey's set later in the day and then we both watched Lorde together. Here's us on the viewing platform watching Ella kill it!"

4 of 8 Courtesy

Dancing with Dua

"Later on, I kicked it with Dua Lipa before she went on as a guest for Major Lazer. We did the Macarena about 1000 times before she went on stage. It’s our new thing (don't ask!). P.S. I'm obsessed with this Chloe top I was wearing."

5 of 8 Courtesy

Getting Shady with Rita

"Afterwards, I met up with Rita Ora and we got lost together in Shangri-La—like, literally, we had no idea where we were going at all. Prada sunglasses." 

6 of 8 Courtesy

After the Afterparty

"Here's a cool pic I took of Rita Ora in the DJ booth at Diplo's show in Block 9. Love you, @ritaora <3."

7 of 8 Courtesy

Ready for the Final Show

"Before I guested with Mura Masa. This was the last show I did at Glasto. It's my fave festival ever, and I can't wait to go back next time!"

8 of 8 Courtesy

Perfect Prop

"That's it from me! I had the best time at Glastonbury. Here's me with my fidget spinner...literally couldn't put it down all weekend. I broke it, so RIP little guy. I'll miss you forever. Loads of love, @Charli_xcx."

