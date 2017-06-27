Charli XCX Takes Us Behind the Scenes at Glastonbury 2017

There’s never a dull moment when Charli XCX is around—and the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. this past weekend was no exception. The British pop star, who’s known for her catchy anthems like “Boom Clap” and “After the Afterparty,” certainly knows how to pump up an audience. And thanks to her electro-pop sounds, a bright fuchsia stage backdrop, and tons of pink confetti, she had no problem keeping the crowd on their feet during her Glastonbury set.

Here, Charli XCX—who drops another brand new single next month—takes us inside her weekend at the music festival. Scroll down for her full diary, packed with guest appearances by her fellow songstresses Halsey, Rita Ora, and Dua Lipa.

