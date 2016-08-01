Alessia Cara Takes Us Behind the Scenes at Lollapalooza

It's no wonder Alessia Cara commands an Instagram following of over 800,000. Not only can she sing—her voice is a cross between Duffy and Lorde—the rising Canadian pop star is besties with YouTuber Troye Sivan and isn't above a morning McDonald's run (no shame in her game). Whether she's posting a vintage-tinged #OOTD or a behind-the-scenes pic from her current tour with Coldplay, the 20-year-old infuses each caption with her playful sense of humor ("I call this look the 'I haven't washed my hair in 3 days but I slept all day today so I am living,'" she recently wrote beneath a no-makeup selfie). Ahead of Lollapalooza, we asked Cara to capture the scene backstage before her set. Scroll down to see her exclusive Instagram diary, discover her pre-performance ritual, and meet her band.