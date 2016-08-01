Alessia Cara Takes Us Behind the Scenes at Lollapalooza

Courtesy of Alessia Cara
Claire Stern
Aug 01, 2016 @ 7:45 pm

It's no wonder Alessia Cara commands an Instagram following of over 800,000. Not only can she sing—her voice is a cross between Duffy and Lorde—the rising Canadian pop star is besties with YouTuber Troye Sivan and isn't above a morning McDonald's run (no shame in her game). Whether she's posting a vintage-tinged #OOTD or a behind-the-scenes pic from her current tour with Coldplay, the 20-year-old infuses each caption with her playful sense of humor ("I call this look the 'I haven't washed my hair in 3 days but I slept all day today so I am living,'" she recently wrote beneath a no-makeup selfie). Ahead of Lollapalooza, we asked Cara to capture the scene backstage before her set. Scroll down to see her exclusive Instagram diary, discover her pre-performance ritual, and meet her band. 

1 of 8 Courtesy of Alessia Cara

"BEANIE GIRL VANDALIZING GUITARS."

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy of Alessia Cara

"SINGER/SONGWRITER/OBJECT BALANCER."

3 of 8 Courtesy of Alessia Cara

"Da Crew."

Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy of Alessia Cara

"Pre! Show! Ritual!"

Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy of Alessia Cara

"KICKS OF THE DAY."

Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy of Alessia Cara

"BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE."

Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy of Alessia Cara

"No Scars to Your Beautiful..."

Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy of Alessia Cara

"THANK U LOLLAPALOOZA!"

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!