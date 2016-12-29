The 10 Best Albums We Heard in 2016

Though it wasn't quite as big of a surprise as her self-titled 2013 album (a highly publicized HBO special is a surefire way to stir up rumors), Beyoncé's Lemonade—and its corresponding visual component—was a musical behemoth in its own right. The collective tracks broke new territory for the singer, marking the first time she painted an honest picture of feminism and explicitly critiqued the institution of marriage. Whether or not her words were true is besides the point: Her emotionally raw expression inspired boatloads of women to speak their mind ... and maybe even swing a baseball bat while they're at it.