The 10 New Spring Albums We Can't Wait To Listen To

Eugenio Marongiu/Getty
Tessa Trudeau
Mar 17, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

The first day of spring is Mar. 20, and if you're anything like us, you're really looking forward to some much-needed sunshine. But better weather, spring flowers, and lighter layers aren't the only things to relish about the new season ahead. There are also some highly anticipated albums on the horizon, so we've put together a list of everything we're looking forward to listening to.

From pop to rap to rock to indie to electronic to country, our picks cover just about every genre of music you could hope for. Some of these artists have been around for a long time and a few are newer on the music scene, but either way, these albums are going to give us lots of listening material for the sunnier days ahead. Whether lounging in the park, going for a jog outside, or venturing out on a weekend road trip, we've found the perfect tunes for all of your spring activities. Take a look below to see when and where you can find them.

1 of 10 Courtesy

The Shins: Heartworms

For a lot of us, we first fell in love with indie rock band The Shins when their song "New Slang"–arguably their most well-known–was featured in the movie Garden State back in 2004. It's been five years since their last album, so we've had Heartworms on repeat since its release on Mar. 10. Buy it on iTunes.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Depeche Mode: Spirit

Feeling a '90s-era music revival? We are too. Depeche Mode, known for their electronic rock jams of the '80s and '90s, is releasing their latest album today, Mar. 17, and will be going on the Global Spirit Tour from May to November. Buy the album here.

3 of 10 Courtesy

Rick Ross: Rather You Than Me

Rick Ross aka Ricky Rozay aka The Boss seems to be the king of rap collaborations. We've heard him on countless songs with Drake, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and John Legend, so we are excited to hear who he'll have on his new album, Rather You Than Me, which is out today, Mar. 17. Order it on iTunes here.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Michelle Branch: Hopeless Romantic

Where have you been, Michelle Branch?! We haven't had a studio album from the singer-songwriter since 2003, and while she did release an album in 2006 as part of the country duo The Wreckers, we are more than ready for her solo return. One of the album singles, "Best You Ever," is our new favorite jam. Get the album for yourself on Mar. 24 or preorder it here.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Nelly Furtado: The Ride

If you don't automatically start singing "I'm Like a Bird" to yourself when you think of Nelly Furtado, we aren't really sure who you are. The Canadian singer-songwriter's latest album, The Ride, will be out Mar. 31, but you can preorder it on iTunes here.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Bob Dylan: Triplicate

Triplicate is the–wait for it–38th studio album by Bob Dylan, whose illustrious career has spanned more than 50 years. From the 1960s until now, the iconic artist is still as relevant as ever. To be released Mar. 31, his new album is a three-disc compilation that will feature covers of classic songs sung by the likes of Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Bing Crosby. Preorder it here.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Blondie: Pollinator

We've got another album release to bring up throwback memories in Blondie's Pollinator, out May 5. Fun fact: the album features a song written by Sia and another written by Charli XCX. You can catch the band on tour this summer in July and August, and don't forget to preorder the album here.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Zac Brown Band: Welcome Home

The Grammy-winning country band has consistently given us new albums every couple years since their major-label debut that featured the song "Chicken Fried," which shot them to fame, back in 2008. They will also be embarking on the Welcome Home Tour in support of the album from March to October. Although it's not available until May 12, you can preorder it here.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Lorde: Melodrama

After almost four years of radio silence from Grammy-winning artist Lorde, our girl is back on the map. We've been patiently awaiting her sophomore album, the follow up to her 2013 debut, Pure Heroine, so we were thrilled when she gave us a two-for-one announcement on Mar. 2 and simultaneously revealed the name of the album, Melodrama, and released its lead single, "Green Light." And then, just a week later, she blessed us with another single, "Liability," and gave us the album's release date: June 16. Preorder it here–you know we are.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Halsey: Hopeless Fountain Kingdom

After having "Closer" stuck in our heads for the past several months, we are looking forward to the 22-year-old singer-songwriter's sophomore album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. With her first headlining tour, a platinum-certified debut album, and a song with Justin Bieber, she's shot to fame over the past two years, and we're betting 2017 will be even bigger. While the album isn't dated yet, it is set for a June release, so be on the lookout.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!