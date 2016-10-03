Zella Day Takes Us Behind the Scenes at The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

Zella Day's lush folk sound is reminiscent of a bygone era—and so is the singer herself. With her golden curls and freewheeling bohemian wardrobe, the southwestern native radiates 1940s cool. On the day of her set at The Meadows Music & Arts Festival at Corona Park in Queens, N.Y. this weekend—where she performed along with BØRNS, Chance the Rapper, and Kanye West—Day took us along for an exclusive look behind the scenes. Scroll through below to see her diary of vintage-tinged pics.