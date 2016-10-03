Zella Day Takes Us Behind the Scenes at The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

Zella Day's lush folk sound is reminiscent of a bygone era—and so is the singer herself. With her golden curls and freewheeling bohemian wardrobe, the southwestern native radiates 1940s cool. On the day of her set at The Meadows Music & Arts Festival at Corona Park in Queens, N.Y. this weekend—where she performed along with BØRNS, Chance the Rapper, and Kanye West—Day took us along for an exclusive look behind the scenes. Scroll through below to see her diary of vintage-tinged pics.

RISE AND SHINE

"Sunday before I had my morning coffee. In all honesty, these pants are about as effective as a shot of espresso."

STAPLE PIECES

"I didn't plan very well for how gloomy the day was, but luckily I packed my trusty leather jacket. The picnic purse has been on my arm for the past month; it keeps everyone smiling."

HANGING AROUND

"Our dressing room was about the size of a shoebox. This is me procrastinating on having to open my luggage and dig to the bottom of my bag to claw out my stage outfit."

IT'S ALL ABOUT THE DETAILS

"Here comes the beads and feathers. Nothing in the world looks better together."

VELVET CRUSH

"I was so grateful for this velvet floor length dress to keep me warm on stage. If you are wondering if the feathers tickle … the answer is yes."

TEAM EFFORT

"By now, we all know exactly how we like our levels set on our monitors. You scratch my back I'll scratch yours. The evolution of band-family."

SHOWTIME

"These moments are so exhilarating. My mind and body are entirely in the present as I look out into an audience of people listening to my music."

ROCKING OUT

"I have scars to show how hard I play the tambourine. I'm not saying that's a good thing ... but I can't control myself."

HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS

"Wistful details of the turquoise decorated on my hands. This stone helps to keep me rooted in Arizona. Home is a good thing to be reminded of while on the road."

