What Happens in Vegas

May 07, 2008 @ 11:05 am
Here Comes the Bride
Here Comes the Bride
In this romantic comedy, Jack Fuller (Ashton Kutcher) and Joy McNally (Cameron Diaz) have a wild time in Vegas that includes their marriage and a big win at the slots. As a background to the drama and the comedy are Joy's clothes. "My inspiration for Joy comes from the way stylish urban New York women dress," says costume designer Renee Ehrlich Kalfus. To create her looks, she says, "I started with the character, which was Joy, a very successful commodities trader-ambitious and put-together with a very individual eye." For this scene, Ehrlich Kalfus designed the ensemble Joy wears for her intoxicated nuptials. She topped off the silk jersey dress with loads of pearls and added not one, but two garter belts to Cameron's great gams.

YOU ASKED CAMERON:
What were you like in high school?
"I was very much the same as I am now, which is just sort of a roamer. There were 3,600 kids in my school and we had all kinds-people from all over the world. I never stayed in one group... and that's how I am now; I float from one place to the next. I don't like exclusivity. I like to include everyone."
K.C. Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises
Proof on the Finger
Proof on the Finger
Joy defiantly shows off her new wedding ring, proving she's entitled to half the winnings from her new hubby's slot machine win. The dice-embellished ring was purchased by the costume designer from a souvenir shop in Vegas. "Dressing Cameron is a dream for a designer," says Renee Ehrlich Kalfus. "She looks brilliant in everything and she really loved the costumes in this movie."

YOU ASKED CAMERON:
What's the one thing you would change in your life??
"Nothing. Nothing ever."
K.C. Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises
The First Marital Squabble
The First Marital Squabble
All bets are off when it comes to splitting the check! Feeling a bit haggard from partying, Joy still looks cute in a Tucker dress that Ehrlich Kalfus purchased at Barneys.

YOU ASKED CAMERON:
What is your advice for someone who wants to break into acting??
"Do what you love. You never know where it's going to lead you. When I started I was always crossing my fingers hoping I would get another job and I still do. When I did The Mask, I was sure they were going to fire me. And then after about two weeks, I was like, 'Wait they've put me on film. That's very expensive. They're never going to be able to get rid of me now!"
K.C. Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises
The Honeymooners
The Honeymooners
Perhaps therapy is not the best way to start a marriage...at least Joy does it in style, in a Moschino gray-stripe blouse and black Helmut Lang pants.

BUY HELMUT LANG TROUSERS NOW tobi.com, $266

YOU ASKED CAMERON:
What's the most embarrassing moment with your family?
"Um, well… That's too embarrassing!"
K.C. Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises
Domestic Disputes
Domestic Disputes
Forced by a judge to cohabitat for a minimum of six months, the newlyweds face off in the kitchen. In this casual look, Joy layers two pink J.Crew tank tops.

BUY J.CREW TANK TOPS NOW Jcrew.com, $16.50.

YOU ASKED CAMERON:
What's your mom like??
"She’s just about the nicest person ever. Everybody loves her. She's funny, strong, smart, nurturing and loving-just a wonderful, all-around awesome woman."
K.C. Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises
What's Mine is Not Yours
What's Mine is Not Yours
New habits come with new relationships, whether you want them or not. Dressed for a movie-night in, Joy wears a Lux v-neck and non-brand sweatpants purchased at N.Y.C. shop Joyce Leslie.
K.C. Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises
Scheming Ladies
Scheming Ladies
Every gal needs her best friend/wingman-Joy's is Tipper (Lake Bell). Here, the two plot their next move to dupe Jack. Tipper wears a DKNY dress with Bakers booties and Cameron sizzles in a Diane von Furstenberg mini with Jimmy Choo pumps.

BUY JOY'S JIMMY CHOOS NOW saks.com, $485.
BUY TIPPER'S BAKERS BOOTS NOW bakersshoes.com, $70.
K.C. Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises
