What Happens in Vegas

Here Comes the Bride

In this romantic comedy, Jack Fuller (Ashton Kutcher) and Joy McNally (Cameron Diaz) have a wild time in Vegas that includes their marriage and a big win at the slots. As a background to the drama and the comedy are Joy's clothes. "My inspiration for Joy comes from the way stylish urban New York women dress," says costume designer Renee Ehrlich Kalfus. To create her looks, she says, "I started with the character, which was Joy, a very successful commodities trader-ambitious and put-together with a very individual eye." For this scene, Ehrlich Kalfus designed the ensemble Joy wears for her intoxicated nuptials. She topped off the silk jersey dress with loads of pearls and added not one, but two garter belts to Cameron's great gams.



YOU ASKED CAMERON:

What were you like in high school?

"I was very much the same as I am now, which is just sort of a roamer. There were 3,600 kids in my school and we had all kinds-people from all over the world. I never stayed in one group... and that's how I am now; I float from one place to the next. I don't like exclusivity. I like to include everyone."