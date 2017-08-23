12 Super Unrealistic High School-Centered Movies

As summer vacation draws to a close and kids get ready to head back to school, we can't help but reminisce about our own high school experiences. The teenage angst, the braces, the unfortunate wardrobe decisions, the photographic evidence our mothers have stockpiled. We can't say we'd want to do it all over again, but it's still fun to watch movies that transport us back to that time in our lives.

But have you noticed that when it comes to high school-centered films, many of them are completely unrealistic? Maybe it's just us, but the hallways of our high schools weren't filled with models who somehow skipped the whole acne thing and ran around completely unsupervised all the time.

The glaring discrepancies between high school in the movies and high school IRL are hilarious, which is why we compiled a list of the all-time best examples of Hollywood's "creative" accounts of adolescence. Read on for our favorite high school portrayals that are so bad, they're good!