Twilight News

InStyle.com
Apr 06, 2015 @ 6:45 pm
Kristen Stewart - Twilight: New Moon - Hair - Joan Jett - Beauty News
pinterest
Kristen Stewart Channels Joan Jett
It's only been a couple of weeks since shooting wrapped on New Moon, but Kristen Stewart has already undergone a dramatic transformation in preparation for her next role. The actress has been spotted at rehearsals for her new flick The Runaways-the story of the iconic '70s all-girl rock band-with much shorter and darker-colored locks. She's been keeping the new 'do under wraps in either in a pony tail or tucked under a hoodie, but since she's playing Joan Jett in the flick, it's safe to say we'll be seeing her out-and-about soon with the music icon's signature shag.

MORE TWILIGHT NEWS
• Get hair secrets from the set
• See how the cast is connected

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
BauerGriffin; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Twilight - New Moon - Trailer - Birthday Cake How-To - Celebrity News
pinterest
Have Bella's Birthday Cake (And Eat It Too!)
Want to make something special for your favorite Twilight fan's birthday? Whip up a cake just like the one seen in the New Moon trailer. Sure, there was some movie magic involved (the actual "cake" was fake), but the striped icing effect was the edible creation of confectioner Thomas Haas, owner of Thomas Haas Fine Chocolates in Vancouver. Haas' wife Lisa walked us through the how-tos of recreating the confection:
1. Cover each cake tier with a "mask" of white fondant amp#91;a thick, malleable icingamp#93;. Stack tiers from largest to smallest.
2. Separate one package of fondant into 5 batches. Use food coloring to tint each batch a different shade of green.
3. Roll each batch of fondant into a thin sheet and cut into strips of varying width.
4. Attach the strips around each tier using stiff royal icing as glue.
5. Place red, yellow and green Gerbera daisies around the bottom of each tier.

amp#149; More Secrets From the Set
amp#149; More New Moon News

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Sasha Eisenman; Courtesy of Summit Entertainment; Thomas Haas
Kristen Stewart Steals Bella’s Style
pinterest
Kristen Stewart Steals Bella’s Style
Kristen Stewart took a break from the Italian set of New Moon to attend the MTV Movie Awards, but she didn't leave her character's comfy-casual style far behind. While she looked stunning in a red Yigal Azrouel dress, she made a statement by pairing it with a pair of Converse sneakers. JustJared.com has reported it was a last minute replacement for pumps after she twisted her ankle, a trick she must have picked up from her Twilight character, Bella. In the film Bella injures her leg before prom and accessorizes her dress with a walking cast and Converse sneaks.

Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers, $40; at Nordstrom.com.

-Lisa Tilson

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Lisa O'Connor/Zuma; Courtesy of Converse
Ashley Greene's 24-hour Transformation
pinterest
Ashley Greene's 24-hour Transformation
How do stars like Twilight's Ashley Greene go from airport casual to red carpet glamour in a matter of hours? Preparation. "We fitted her way in advance because of her hectic New Moon schedule," says Greene's stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who styled her for MTV Movie Awards. "We had to alter the dress," she said of the originally straight-cut Dolce amp Gabbana dress. After accessorizing with a neon clutch and a dash of vintage beauty, Greene was red-carpet ready just 24 hours after arriving from Italy. "The dress felt very old school, that's where the idea for the hair and jewelry came from," said Urbanati. "The neon clutch gave it a little edge."

GET THE LOOK
amp#149; Dress, Dolce amp Gabbana, $1,716; at farfetch.com
amp#149; Shoes, Brian Atwood, $464; bluefly.com

-Lisa Tilson

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
BauerGriffin; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Get Bella's <em>New Moon</em> Look
pinterest
Get Bella's New Moon Look
Spoiler alert! Sexy new photos from the set of New Moon featuring a jean-clad Bella and shirtless Edward were released yesterday. In an effort to save Edward's life, Bella frantically makes her way through Italy in a casual outfit and sneaks-perfectly cozy for their sweet reunion. Get her look now before it ends up on eBay like her sold-out Billabong jacket.

Get Bella's Style:
•Shoes, Keds, $30; at Nordstrom.com.
•Jeans, J Brand, $158; at Barneys.com.
•Shirt, similar style from American Eagle Outfitters, $20; at ae.com

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Italypress News/SplashNewsOnline.com; Courtesy of Keds; American Eagle
Robert Pattinson, Twilight, Fang Necklace, What's Right Now
pinterest
Robert Pattinson's Latest Obsession
The hunky Twilight vampire has been bitten by a sharp-toothed trend: On a recent photo shoot, the actor spotted a shark tooth necklace and asked where he could buy one. "We sent over some pieces [for the shoot], but we knew that Robert didn't wear much bling," says Finn Jewelry's Candace Pool, who tells us the designer of the incisor "freaked out when she heard how much he liked the necklace." Pattinson opted for the 18-carat gold charm on a leather cord-the same style owned by Brad Pitt and Liev Schreiber.

Large Mako shark tooth necklace, $975; visit finnjewelry.com for stores.

-Bronwyn Barnes
Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage
1 of 7

Advertisement
1 of 6 BauerGriffin; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart Channels Joan Jett

It's only been a couple of weeks since shooting wrapped on New Moon, but Kristen Stewart has already undergone a dramatic transformation in preparation for her next role. The actress has been spotted at rehearsals for her new flick The Runaways-the story of the iconic '70s all-girl rock band-with much shorter and darker-colored locks. She's been keeping the new 'do under wraps in either in a pony tail or tucked under a hoodie, but since she's playing Joan Jett in the flick, it's safe to say we'll be seeing her out-and-about soon with the music icon's signature shag.

MORE TWILIGHT NEWS
• Get hair secrets from the set
• See how the cast is connected

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
2 of 6 Sasha Eisenman; Courtesy of Summit Entertainment; Thomas Haas

Have Bella's Birthday Cake (And Eat It Too!)

Want to make something special for your favorite Twilight fan's birthday? Whip up a cake just like the one seen in the New Moon trailer. Sure, there was some movie magic involved (the actual "cake" was fake), but the striped icing effect was the edible creation of confectioner Thomas Haas, owner of Thomas Haas Fine Chocolates in Vancouver. Haas' wife Lisa walked us through the how-tos of recreating the confection:
1. Cover each cake tier with a "mask" of white fondant amp#91;a thick, malleable icingamp#93;. Stack tiers from largest to smallest.
2. Separate one package of fondant into 5 batches. Use food coloring to tint each batch a different shade of green.
3. Roll each batch of fondant into a thin sheet and cut into strips of varying width.
4. Attach the strips around each tier using stiff royal icing as glue.
5. Place red, yellow and green Gerbera daisies around the bottom of each tier.

amp#149; More Secrets From the Set
amp#149; More New Moon News

-Bronwyn Barnes

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
3 of 6 Lisa O'Connor/Zuma; Courtesy of Converse

Kristen Stewart Steals Bella’s Style

Kristen Stewart took a break from the Italian set of New Moon to attend the MTV Movie Awards, but she didn't leave her character's comfy-casual style far behind. While she looked stunning in a red Yigal Azrouel dress, she made a statement by pairing it with a pair of Converse sneakers. JustJared.com has reported it was a last minute replacement for pumps after she twisted her ankle, a trick she must have picked up from her Twilight character, Bella. In the film Bella injures her leg before prom and accessorizes her dress with a walking cast and Converse sneaks.

Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers, $40; at Nordstrom.com.

-Lisa Tilson

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
4 of 6 BauerGriffin; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ashley Greene's 24-hour Transformation

How do stars like Twilight's Ashley Greene go from airport casual to red carpet glamour in a matter of hours? Preparation. "We fitted her way in advance because of her hectic New Moon schedule," says Greene's stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who styled her for MTV Movie Awards. "We had to alter the dress," she said of the originally straight-cut Dolce amp Gabbana dress. After accessorizing with a neon clutch and a dash of vintage beauty, Greene was red-carpet ready just 24 hours after arriving from Italy. "The dress felt very old school, that's where the idea for the hair and jewelry came from," said Urbanati. "The neon clutch gave it a little edge."

GET THE LOOK
amp#149; Dress, Dolce amp Gabbana, $1,716; at farfetch.com
amp#149; Shoes, Brian Atwood, $464; bluefly.com

-Lisa Tilson

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
5 of 6 Italypress News/SplashNewsOnline.com; Courtesy of Keds; American Eagle

Get Bella's New Moon Look

Spoiler alert! Sexy new photos from the set of New Moon featuring a jean-clad Bella and shirtless Edward were released yesterday. In an effort to save Edward's life, Bella frantically makes her way through Italy in a casual outfit and sneaks-perfectly cozy for their sweet reunion. Get her look now before it ends up on eBay like her sold-out Billabong jacket.

Get Bella's Style:
•Shoes, Keds, $30; at Nordstrom.com.
•Jeans, J Brand, $158; at Barneys.com.
•Shirt, similar style from American Eagle Outfitters, $20; at ae.com

-Joyann King

Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
Advertisement
6 of 6 Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Robert Pattinson's Latest Obsession

The hunky Twilight vampire has been bitten by a sharp-toothed trend: On a recent photo shoot, the actor spotted a shark tooth necklace and asked where he could buy one. "We sent over some pieces [for the shoot], but we knew that Robert didn't wear much bling," says Finn Jewelry's Candace Pool, who tells us the designer of the incisor "freaked out when she heard how much he liked the necklace." Pattinson opted for the 18-carat gold charm on a leather cord-the same style owned by Brad Pitt and Liev Schreiber.

Large Mako shark tooth necklace, $975; visit finnjewelry.com for stores.

-Bronwyn Barnes

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!