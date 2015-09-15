9 Times Birthday Boy Tom Hardy Totally Changed His Look for a Role


It's no small secret that Tom Hardy is one of the most committed actors in Hollywood, often taking on roles that require him to undergo extreme body transformations (Bane, anyone?). We honor him today on his 39th birthday by looking back at some of his most memorable look changes.

After making his feature film debut in Black Hawk Down, Hardy has gone on to star in many movies, making a name for himself in the action thriller genre, playing roles in films like The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, Bronson, Mad Max: Fury Road, and of course, The Revenant, for which his portrayal of a fur-trapping traitor earned him an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category

From playing twin gangsters in Legend to an MMA fighter in Warrior, this guy has seriously been all over the map. He's portrayed characters from the roaring '20s, a post-apocalyptic future, the 1950s, modern day, and even in the dream inside a dream, inside another dream (we might still be a little confused as to how that worked, but we're still going with it).

Hardy and his wife of a little over two years now, Charlotte Riley welcomed their first child together last fall and Hardy has an 8-year-old son, Louis, with ex Rachael Speed.

Happy birthday to the acting chameleon—we hope it's a great one!

The MMA Fighter

Hardy famously packed on more than 30 pounds of pure muscle for his role as ex-Marine-turned-fighter Tommy Conlon in Warrior.

The Post-Apocalyptic Hero

The actor stars alongside Charlize Theron as a former captive on a quest for peace and justice in Mad Max: Fury Road.

The Con Man

Hardy cleans up very well as a slick dream thief in Inception.

The Bartender

The rugged thespian plays a doe-eyed, dog-loving everyman in The Drop.

The Bootlegger

Hardy gives Gatsby a run for his money as a Prohibition-era smuggler in Lawless.

The Villain

The actor is hardly recognizable as Batman's arch-enemy Bane in The Dark Knight.

The Twins

Always game for a new acting challenge, Hardy played two characters in Legend—twin gangsters from 1960's London.

The Negotiator

As a master manipulator and sometimes violent gangster, Hardy had us all on the edge of our seats as Aflie in BBC's Peaky Blinders.

The Traitor

Hardy might have killed Leo DiCaprio's son and left the injured fur trapper for dead after a bear attack in The Revenant, but we still love him anyway. 

