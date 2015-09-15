9 Times Birthday Boy Tom Hardy Totally Changed His Look for a Role

It's no small secret that Tom Hardy is one of the most committed actors in Hollywood, often taking on roles that require him to undergo extreme body transformations (Bane, anyone?). We honor him today on his 39th birthday by looking back at some of his most memorable look changes.

After making his feature film debut in Black Hawk Down, Hardy has gone on to star in many movies, making a name for himself in the action thriller genre, playing roles in films like The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, Bronson, Mad Max: Fury Road, and of course, The Revenant, for which his portrayal of a fur-trapping traitor earned him an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category

From playing twin gangsters in Legend to an MMA fighter in Warrior, this guy has seriously been all over the map. He's portrayed characters from the roaring '20s, a post-apocalyptic future, the 1950s, modern day, and even in the dream inside a dream, inside another dream (we might still be a little confused as to how that worked, but we're still going with it).

Hardy and his wife of a little over two years now, Charlotte Riley welcomed their first child together last fall and Hardy has an 8-year-old son, Louis, with ex Rachael Speed.

Happy birthday to the acting chameleon—we hope it's a great one!