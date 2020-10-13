Princess Diana Is the Star of the Latest Trailer for 'The Crown'
Season 4 premieres Nov. 15.
Princess Diana will finally make her debut in The Crown during the series' highly anticipated fourth season which comes out on Nov. 15. And, judging by the most recent trailer, it seems like we're about to get even more Diana (Emma Corrin) moments than we could have ever hoped for.
"Here is the stuff of which fairytales are made — a prince and princess on their wedding day" a voiceover begins while flashes of Diana walking into Buckingham Palace play on the screen. "But fairytales usually end, at this point, with the simple phrase: 'They lived happily ever after.' As husband and wife live out their vows, loving and cherishing one another, sharing life’s splendors and miseries, achievements and setbacks, they will be transformed in the process. Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival but the place where the adventure really begins."
While the moody shots of the royal family make the passage seem ominous, it's actually from Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 1981 wedding.
The new season will begin in the late 1970s and conclude in 1990. The official description reads, "As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’s romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided."
We've already started on the popcorn ...