11 Movies We're Excited to See at Sundance

courtesy
Claire Stern
Jan 19, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Cinephiles, take note: The 2017 Sundance Film Festival is officially upon us. For the uninitiated, the annual gathering of Hollywood heavy hitters, which kicks off today in Park City, Utah, is the preeminent showcase for indie filmmakers, as well as an early indicator of what will be the buzziest movies come awards season. Here, we compiled 11 of the most anticipated films that we can't wait to screen. 

1 of 11 Julian Rosefeldt

Manifesto

Cate Blanchett takes on not one, but 13 different roles in Manifesto, a 90-minute film adaptation of artist Julian Rosefeldt's traveling installation starring the actress, who plays everyone from a school teacher to a puppeteer while reciting different artists' manifestos from disparate time periods (hence the name). 

2 of 11 Awesomeness Films / Distributor: Open Road Films

Before I Fall

Based on the 2010 YA novel of the same name, Before I Fall tells the story of a teenager named Samantha Kingston (Zoey Deutch) whose seemingly perfect life is effectively turned on its head when she finds herself stuck reliving the same day over and over again after a tragic car accident. Think of it as a haunted Groundhog Day.

3 of 11 courtesy

Casting JonBenet

It's been over 20 years since the untimely death of child pageant queen JonBenet Ramsey, but interest in the troubling narrative hasn't waned. Case in point: Filmmaker Kitty Green's documentary about the sensational murder case, featuring interviews with residents of her hometown in Boulder, Colorado—and hopefully a Robert Durst-level reveal. 

4 of 11 courtesy

Come Swim

Kristen Stewart's directorial debut is a short film (17 minutes, to be exact) about the course of one man's day, poetically shot as impressionist portraits. It's part of Refinery29's movie series Shatterbox Anthology, which showcases the work of female directors.

5 of 11 courtesy

The Yellow Birds

This poignant film follows two young soldiers named Bartle and Murph who struggle to stay alive during a tour in Iraq under Sergeant Sterling's tough-as-nails regime. To make matters worse, Bartle is tormented by a promise he made to Murph's mother—that he would keep him alive. Alden Ehrenreich, aka the newly-minted Han Solo, stars as the lead alongside Jennifer Aniston.

6 of 11 courtesy

Roxanne Roxanne

With Pharrell Williams and Forrest Whitaker onboard as producers, there's a considerable amount of hype for Roxanne Roxanne. Set in the 1980s, the biopic focuses on 14-year-old hip-hop legend Lolita "Roxanne Shanté" Gooden, whose involvement in a rivalry with another artist sends her on the fast track to notoriety. 

7 of 11 courtesy

Landline

The Obvious Child duo of Jenny Slate and John Turturro return with Landline, a comedy-drama about a Manhattan teenager named Ali Jacobs who discovers that her father is having an affair and attempts to deal with the repercussions for her mother and rebellious older sister. 

8 of 11 courtesy

Sidney Hall

Indie darling Elle Fanning and Logan Lerman star in this coming-of-age drama about a young novelist (Lerman) who peaks too soon (read: falls madly in love, gets famous) and finds that it actually has a negative effect on his life. 

9 of 11 courtesy

Ingrid Goes West

This comedy-drama film directed by Matt Spicer stars Aubrey Plaza as the titular character, a mentally unstable Pennsylvania woman who develops an unhealthy obsession with a social media star (Elizabeth Olsen) and travels west to L.A. with hopes of becoming her friend. Things expectedly take a turn for the worse. 

10 of 11 courtesy

Bushwick

Brooklyn hipsters will never think of their beloved neighborhood the same way again after seeing this action film about a Texas military coalition that suddenly takes over Bushwick, igniting a "survival of the fittest" mentality amongst twentysomethings who attempt to fight to survive. 

11 of 11 courtesy

To the Bone

This film, based on writer and director Marti Noxon's own struggle with early onset anorexia, stars Lily Collins as Ellen, a 20-year-old battling a severe eating disorder who enters a rehabilitation center and receives counsel from an unorthodox doctor (Keanu Reeves). 

