10 Legitimately Good Movies We're Excited to See This Summer

Summer movie season is almost here! Normally, this would mean gearing up for one big budget blockbuster release after another, for weeks and weeks on end. From superheroes to fabled monsters, to buddy cops and all the generic archetypes in between, these kinds of characters and stories tend to dominate the summer season. But, as we are increasingly seeing in box office performance, a big budget does not a fan favorite make!

Here, we've compiled a list of 10 movies coming out this summer that you probably haven't heard about yet. Don't be fooled—just because they don't all have recurring primetime commercials and hoards of a-listers attached to star doesn't mean they won't be enjoyable summer movie experiences! Many of them have already wowed on the festival circuit, and we have no doubt they'll wow audiences all summer long. Keep scrolling to check out the trailers!

1. Band Aid

June 2

When a last-ditch effort to save their relationship morphs into forming a band together, Anna (played by Zoe Lister-Jones) and Ben (played by Adam Pally) embark on a musical journey of turning all their fights into songs. Fred Armisen and Jamie Chung and Jesse Williams also star.

2. Beatriz at Dinner

June 9

Set over the course of one eventful (and at times uncomfortable) evening, this film follows holistic healer Beatriz (played by Salma Hayek) as she's thrust into a dinner party hosted by one of her uber-wealthy clients. Chloë Sevigny, Connie Britton, John Lithgow and Jay Duplass also star.

3. The Bad Batch

June 23

Suki Waterhouse is one badass babe in this dystopian romance set in a cannibal community in Texas (yes, you read that right!). The all-star cast also includes Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, Jim Carrey, Diego Luna, and Giovanni Ribisi.

4. The Big Sick

June 23

Follow the love story of Emily (played by Zoe Kazan) and Kumail (played by Kumail Nanjiani), a young couple hilariously navigating their cultural differences. Holly Hunter and Ray Romano also star.

5. The Little Hours

June 30

All we'll say is this: You've definitely never seen a pack of nuns like this before! The hilarious cast includes Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Nick Offerman and Adam Pally.

6. Wish Upon

July 14

It's Aladdin meets The Craft in this horror flick, where young Claire (played by Joey King) discovers an antique box that can make all her dreams com true—for a deadly price.

7. Landline

July 21

Jenny Slate and Abby Quinn play sisters who, in 1995 Manhattan, discover their father is having an affair. But the story doesn't exactly play out how you might assume.

8. Detroit

Aug 4

In a poignant and all too familiar story, this film tells of a police raid in 1967 Detroit that serves as the catalyst for a massive civilian uprising. John Krasinski, Samira Wiley, and John Boyega star.

9. Ingrid Goes West

Aug 11

This is the most 2017 story we've ever heard of. It centers on social media influencer Taylor Sloane (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and the desperate hanger-on named Ingrid (played by Aubrey Plaza) who's obsessed with her. Oh boy!

10. Patti Cake$

Aug 18

Follow aspiring rapper Patti Cake$ (aka Killa P, aka Patricia Dombrowski, played by Danielle Macdonald) as she ventures on an unlikely quest to become the New Jersey's illest rapper.