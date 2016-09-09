See Sully Star Tom Hanks in 7 of His Most Beloved Movie Roles

Arguably the Meryl Streep equivalent of male actors, Tom Hanks is one of the most prolific and beloved movie stars of all time. Any list of favorite movies would be incomplete without a film featuring a transformative Tom Hanks appearance and this week he adds to that long list of memorable performances with the release of Sully, in theaters today, Sept. 9. Based on the true story of pilot Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and the emergency landing he made into New York’s Hudson River, the Clint Eastwood-directed film features Hanks in the lead role and is out in theaters everywhere today.

The appeal of Hanks stems entirely from his natural everyman demeanor, one that has carried him through countless expertly-acted roles. There’s just something about Tom Hanks! So, here we pay tribute to some of the Academy Award-winner’s best roles. Keep scrolling for a gentle reminder (not that you need one!), but in no way definitive list, of how great Hanks was in some of his most adored roles.