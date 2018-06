The Women, a remake of a 1939 classic, features an all-female cast and one very influential behind-the-scenes male, costume designer John Dunn. He created the looks for this ensemble, which includes Meg Ryan, whose husband cheats with Eva Mendes's character, and the women in her life, including Annette Bening, Jada Pinkett Smith, Debra Messing and Candace Bergen.



"Meg's character lives in Connecticut, but works as a fashion designer, so we gave her an eclectic mix of Burberry, J. Crew and Maine Marine Supply store," says Dunn. "We threw in some preppy vintage dresses to accentuate her creativity." Of her character's look and hair progression in the movie, Ryan says, "It's amazing what a flat iron can do for a woman!"



See Meg Ryan's transformation through the years!