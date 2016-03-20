5 Spring Break-Themed Movies to Binge on Now

Break out the sunblock and shades, it's spring break season! Whether you're planning on spending the week partying in the sun and sand or will be enjoying the nice weather from home and possibly behind your desk at work, these movies will put you in the spring break spirit no matter where you are.

Spring Breakers

When a quartet of Kentucky-based college students (Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Korine) have failed to secure the funds necessary for the spring break trip of a young twenty-something’s dreams, they hatch the unsavory plan to rob a diner. And they do. Next stop: St. Petersburg, Florida where they manage to hit the party scene hard before their good times are cut short by the police. The girls spend some time in jail before they are surprisingly bailed out by an aspiring rap artist called Alien (James Franco). That’s when the girls’ spring break takes a serious turn for the insane.

Holiday In The Sun

Did any movie have us begging our parents for a trip to the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas more than this installment in the Mary-Kate and Ashley’s movie series? After getting over the disappointment of not being whisked away to Hawaii for break, twins, Madison (Mary-Kate) and Alex (Ashley) are excited to touch down in the Bahamas for, what else, a holiday in the sun. Alex quickly develops a crush on Jordan, a worker at the resort, while Madison falls for hottie Scott. The fun is interrupted when a man smuggling stolen artifacts comes into the picture. Jordan is caught in the middle and wrongfully arrested and the twins must work together to clear his name.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

After his television star girlfriend, Sarah, (Kristen Bell) abruptly ends their relationship, composer Peter Bretter (Jason Segal) escapes to Hawaii to try to get over it and move forward with his life. He is quickly smitten with hotel concierge Rachel (Mila Kunis), but complications arise when he finds that not only is his ex also vacationing at the resort, but that she is doing so with her new fling, rock star Aldous Snow (Russell Brand). Relationship drama abounds in this celebrity-filled comedy.

22 Jump Street

Police officers Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) are back in the sequel to 21 Jump Street. They’ve made it through high school but are now tasked with going back undercover at a local college to find the supplier of a new deadly drug. Predictably enough, Jenko is welcomed with open arms into the college party and athletic scene, leaving Schmidt feeling left out and resentful. But when their investigation sends them to a classic, wild spring break on the beach, they come together again in attempts to take down drug dealer Ghost amidst the vacay shenanigans.

Spring Breakdown

Gayle (Amy Poehler), Becky (Parker Posey), and Judi (Rachel Dratch) are best friends from college, where they struggled to overcome their "geek" status. Fast forward a few years and the now thirty-something trio is still dealing with a variety of personal issues from not being able to get a date to couples counseling to a dead pet. But when Becky is instructed to follow her senator boss's daughter to South Pedro for spring break to ensure she doesn't mess up the family image, Gayle and Judi tag along and the three adult women are thrown into the crazy, often messy spring break scene.