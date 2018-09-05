10 Movies Worth a Trip to the Theater This Month
September is here, and weekend trips to the beach have given way to trips to the movie theater. But, don't despair: This month's slate of new movie releases has everything from a seriously scary horror flick, to period pieces, and plenty of comedy to ease the pain of another summer coming to a close. Plus, Blake Lively, Tiffany Haddish, and Jake Gyllenhaal all make appearances (not all together, unfortunately). Ahead, the 10 films you need to see in September 2018.
VIDEO: Should You Get MoviePass?
RELATED: 7 Must-See Movies Premiering at The Toronto International Film Festival
The Nun
Sept. 7
Consider this your first taste of pre-Halloween heebie-jeebies. It follows a tormented priest (Demián Bichir) and a young nun (Taissa Farmiga), who are sent to the Vatican to investigate the apparent suicide of another nun. But what they find during their search is a malevolent force that wants to claim more souls. We're scared just talking about it.
Peppermint
Sept. 7
Jennifer Garner is kicking ass and taking names as Riley North, a woman determined to avenge the deaths of her husband and young daughter. You're in for a serious surge of girl power as she takes on a dangerous cartel — and the justice system.
A Simple Favor
Sept. 14
When a beautiful and mysterious small town mom goes missing, her best friend Stephanie (played by Anna Kendrick) is left reeling, and the community is plagued by one burning question: What happened to Emily? But the more questions everyone asks, the more sordid details are exposed. Blake Lively stars as the elusive missing person, and Henry Golding plays her skittish husband.
White Boy Rick
Sept. 14
This unbelievable true story recounts the rise and fall of Richard Wershe Jr., the 15-year-old drug kingpin, turned FBI informant in 1980s Detroit. Newcomer Richie Merritt plays the title character, while Matthew McConaughey plays his ne'er-do-well father.
Colette
Sept. 21
History buffs, this one's for you. It follows Colette (Keira Knightley), an early 20th century woman living in Paris. After ghostwriting a semi-autobiographical novel for her husband that turns wildly successful, Colette is inspired to fight for ownership of her work — even if it places her at the center of some social unrest.
The House With a Clock in Its Walls
Sept. 21
The adorable Owen Vaccaro plays Lewis, an orphan who gets sent to live with his zany uncle Jonathan (played by Jack Black) in his even more peculiar home. It's not long before Lewis learns that he's entered a magical realm full of witches and warlocks. Then comes an epic race against (you guessed it) the clock. Cate Blanchett also stars.
Life Itself
Sept. 21
Bring your tissues, this multi-generational saga is bound to inspire some waterworks. Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Olivia Cooke and more of your faves comprise the ensemble cast in this moving celebration of the human condition. And if you get serious This Is Us vibes, you're onto something: Life Itself was written and directed by the show's creator Dan Fogelman.
The Sisters Brothers
Sept. 21
We love a wild west romp. This one follows Charlie and Eli Sisters (played by Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly, respectively), an infamous duo of assassins who set out to kill a gold prospector in 1850s Oregon. Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed also star.
The Old Man & The Gun
Sept. 28
This prison break flick tells the story of Forrest Tucker (played by Robert Redford), a convict who escapes from San Quentin at the age of 70 and goes on to run a string of heists across several states. Those enmeshed in his pursuit include detective John Hunt (played by Casey Affleck), and Jewel (played by Sissy Spacek), a woman who has fallen in love with him despite his flaws. Danny Glover, Tika Sumpter, and Tom Waits also star.
Night School
Sept. 28
Kevin Hart plays Teddy, the ringleader of a group of misfit adults forced to attend night school to prepare for the GED exam. Tiffany Haddish stars as Carrie, the no-nonsense instructor whose often blunt approach to education turns out to be just what the troublemakers need.