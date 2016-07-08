The Secret Life of Pets: Meet the Stars Behind Your New Favorite Characters

Courtesy Universal Studio
We’ve been anxiously waiting for The Secret Life of Pets to hit theaters ever since we first saw a trailer for the animated comedy more than a year ago—and at long last, today is finally that day. The movie has everything you could ask for: adorable characters, LOL-worthy moments, and a star-studded voice cast that includes Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Louis C.K., and Ellie Kemper (who plays a human in the flick, rather than a pet).
Before you head to the theater to experience 90 minutes of pure pet-filled bliss, scroll down to find out which stars are playing some of the key characters.
Duke, voiced by Eric Stonestreet
Duke, voiced by Eric Stonestreet
Pops, voiced by Dana Carvey
Pops, voiced by Dana Carvey
