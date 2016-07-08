The Secret Life of Pets: Meet the Stars Behind Your New Favorite Characters

We’ve been anxiously waiting for The Secret Life of Pets to hit theaters ever since we first saw a trailer for the animated comedy more than a year ago—and at long last, today is finally that day. The movie has everything you could ask for: adorable characters, LOL-worthy moments, and a star-studded voice cast that includes Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Louis C.K., and Ellie Kemper (who plays a human in the flick, rather than a pet).

Before you head to the theater to experience 90 minutes of pure pet-filled bliss, scroll down to find out which stars are playing some of the key characters.