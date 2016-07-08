The Secret Life of Pets: Meet the Stars Behind Your New Favorite Characters

Samantha Simon
Jul 08, 2016

We’ve been anxiously waiting for The Secret Life of Pets to hit theaters ever since we first saw a trailer for the animated comedy more than a year ago—and at long last, today is finally that day. The movie has everything you could ask for: adorable characters, LOL-worthy moments, and a star-studded voice cast that includes Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Louis C.K., and Ellie Kemper (who plays a human in the flick, rather than a pet).

Before you head to the theater to experience 90 minutes of pure pet-filled bliss, scroll down to find out which stars are playing some of the key characters.

Max, voiced by Louis C.K.

Comedian Louis C.K. makes his animated feature film debut as the voice of Max, a spoiled terrier mix who eagerly serves as a loyal companion to his owner, Katie. In the movie’s trailer, Max describes himself as “the luckiest dog in New York”—but all that changes when Katie adopts a new pup, taking her undivided attention away from Max and forcing him to share a bed.

 

Duke, voiced by Eric Stonestreet

We know and love Eric Stonestreet as larger-than-life personality Cam on Modern Family, and his latest role as the giant mutt Duke is just as scene-stealing. Duke is a rescue that Katie brings home from the pound, much to the dismay of Max, who refers to his super-fluffy new puppy brother as a “psychopath.” Duke loves hot dogs, hates cars, and enjoys hogging the bed. It’s his reckless nature during a walk one day that ultimately lands him back in the pound, only this time, Max is right there with him.

Katie, voiced by Ellie Kemper

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, is that you? Ellie Kemper plays Katie, the doting human owner of Max and his newly adopted brother, Duke. Katie’s dogs love her, and are more than ready to reunite with her after being captured by Animal Control while she’s away.

Gidget, voiced by Jenny Slate

As the woman behind beloved Internet sensation Marcel the Shell with Shoes on, Jenny Slate is no stranger to lending her voice to a pet. In addition to creating the stop-motion shorts starring the anthropomorphic shell, she’s also voiced characters in films like Zootopia and The Lorax. Her latest role? A TV-loving and pink-bow-wearing fluffy canine named Gidget.

Snowball, voiced by Kevin Hart

For his first animated role, Kevin Hart voices the wide-eyed, deceivingly cute rabbit named Snowball. Initially, he comes across as sweet and loving—but don’t be fooled, as this bunny is actually a total badass. Snowball is the leader of the so-called “Flushed Pets,” a gang of abandoned animals living in the sewer system. He’s not afraid to attack humans, can carve a carrot into an everyday object just with his teeth, and his ultimate goal is world domination.

 

Chloe, voiced by Lake Bell

Childrens Hospital star Lake Bell voices Chloe, a hefty gray feline with a major appetite. She’s a cat on a mission—and that mission is to find food, at all times. Forget the dry kibble—as soon as her owner is away, Chloe hits the fridge. And despite her best intentions to control herself, she digs in until there’s nothing left.

Pops, voiced by Dana Carvey

Legendary Saturday Night Live cast member Dana Carvey voices Pops, an older dog whose hind legs are paralyzed. Pops helps the group of pets try to find Max and Duke when they go missing. It would be hard not to fall in love with the little guy.

Mel, voiced by Bobby Moynihan

Saturday Night Live star Bobby Moynihan voices Mel, a pug with a penchant for peanut butter. He spends his free time licking himself, running into furniture, and barking at squirrels through the window. He may not the brightest of the pets, but he still looks downright adorable.

Buddy, voiced by Hannibal Buress

Broad City fans know Buress for his role as Lincoln Rice, the on-off boyfriend of Ilana Wexler (Ilana Glazer) on the Comedy Central series. For his latest project, he voices Buddy, a dachshund who enjoys getting under an electric mixer give for some seriously extreme belly rubs when his owner isn’t around.

