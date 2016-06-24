Here's the Biggest Challenge Sabrina Carpenter Faced While Filming Adventures in Babysitting

Adventures in Babysitting is getting a modern makeover. Tonight, Disney Channel premieres its remake of the 1987 cult classic, which followed the big city exploits of a teenager and her babysitting charges. The new take on the original is sure to inspire a bit of nostalgia, but you can count on it to pack plenty of updates—including cell phones, rap battles, and a sleeker set of wheels to replace the Buick Electra station wagon that got a flat tire in the original film (RIP).

For Sabrina Carpenter, who plays babysitter Jenny onscreen, filming the driving portion of the TV movie proved to be the most challenging. “I don’t actually know how to drive,” the 17-year-old actress recently told InStyle when she visited our New York City headquarters. “I don’t even have a license! But for most of the movie, my character is driving the kids around—so there was someone pulling the car in those scenes.”

Even though she wasn’t actually driving, getting behind the wheel was a memorable experience for Carpenter. “It was terrifying, but it was also really fun,” she said. “We were in a huge SUV that had seven children in it, so we would just sing in between takes. It was great.”

Sarah Balch

Carpenter may play the ultimate babysitter onscreen, but she doesn’t have much experience in the area IRL. “I was really scared to stay home alone when I was kid, and I would freak out whenever there was a noise after my parents left,” she said. “So I don’t think that would have been good if I had to take care of kids while I was home alone.”

Still, she was on her best behavior for her own babysitters back in the day—when she wasn’t hungry, that is. “As long as I was well fed, I was a very, very nice child,” said Carpenter. “I just used my imagination and played with Barbies. I was pretty easy.”

While Carpenter may be all grown up now, she still looks up to role models—including her co-star in Adventures in Babysitting, Sofia Carson. “She’s like a big sister to me,” Carpenter said of Carson, who plays rival babysitter Lola in the movie. “She’s seriously so beautiful and so talented, and from the beginning we had great chemistry.”

The cast bonded while shooting the film, which marks the 100th Disney Channel Original Movie—a milestone that wasn’t lost on Carpenter. “I was just very lucky to be part of a group of movies that were so classic and had such an influence on this generation now,” she said. “It’s an honor, and I couldn’t have asked for a better movie to be a part of.”